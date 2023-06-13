OLYMPIA — A federal jury awarded a former Washington state Department of Social and Health Services employee $2.4 million on Friday, finding she faced retaliation for reporting discrimination and for blowing the whistle on unethical practices at the agency.

Kim Snell sued the department and two managers in October 2020 in U.S. District Court. The case went to trial in late May, lasting seven days.

Snell began working for DSHS in 2013, joining the Office of Financial Recovery, which is essentially the department’s collections agency, the next year. She “went from a rising star in the (Office of Financial Recovery) to being forced out of DSHS once she demonstrated that she refused to turn a blind eye to Defendants’ discriminatory and unethical practices” that violated state laws, her lawyers argued in court records.

Snell alleged she was retaliated against for raising a slew of concerns about goings-on within the office, including over “anti-gay remarks” made in the office by her supervisor and the agency’s handling of the incident. Snell reported to human resources that her signature had been forged on a form, among other issues.

Snell was demoted twice and eventually “felt she had to leave DSHS,” according to court records. She then took a job at the Department of Commerce, where she still works. Over the course of the two demotions, her salary dipped from $92,000 to roughly $61,200.

The state told a different story, arguing in court records that Snell fostered “a contentious work environment with workplace gossip and an open disdain for management as a member of the leadership team.” The state said Snell interfered in matters concerning other managers’ employees.

Advertising

“The evidence didn’t bear that out,” said Snell’s lawyer, Richard Wooster. “And the interference that they were complaining of was actually her opposing unlawful discriminatory behavior that ran contrary to the Washington law against discrimination.”

The state also claimed Snell had borrowed money from staff, lived with staff, shared interview questions with a job candidate and shared confidential DSHS information, including information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Snell was investigated by HR and the Washington State Patrol for the allegations that she shared interview questions and borrowed money from and lived with staff, according to court records.

Wooster said Snell paid a subordinate back within the hour when she borrowed money for a plane ticket for her daughter, and that she inadvertently shared patient information with Wooster when she filed her notice of a potential lawsuit with the state. At trial, another lawyer for Snell, Devin Epp, showed other employees had faced less serious sanctions, including brief suspensions, for deliberate violations of HIPAA.

The jury awarded Snell $1.8 million for noneconomic damages, $83,000 in back payfor what she would have earned had she not been demoted, $320,000 for what she would have earned from future promotions or raises and $201,000 for lost retirement.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office represented DSHS, and AG spokesperson Brionna Aho said generally that office refers comment to the client in such cases.

“We are disappointed with the verdict as we felt we had a sound defense,” DSHS spokesperson Adolfo Capestany said in an email Monday. “We appreciate the work of the jury, accept their decision and are still evaluating whether any further action on the verdict is appropriate. We will continue to make sure that discrimination and retaliation are not acceptable in the Department of Social and Health Services.”