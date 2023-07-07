Former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert has announced a bid for Washington governor in 2024, becoming the most prominent Republican seeking to replace Gov. Jay Inslee in the first open governor’s race in more than a decade.

In his first interview since filing campaign paperwork to run last week, Reichert, 72, told KING 5 he is ready to return to public service after being frustrated with what he sees as partisanship and government becoming too powerful.

Reichert served seven terms in Congress representing Washington’s 8th Congressional District, which spans the Cascade Mountains, covering King County suburbs as well as rural Kittitas and Chelan counties. He was first elected in 2004, winning the open seat after the retirement of longtime Rep. Jennifer Dunn.

The district was held by Republicans since its creation in 1983 up to Reichert’s retirement in 2019. The seat has been held by Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier ever since.

A moderate Republican, Reichert was critical of President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign and during the two years they were both in office. He declined to endorse Trump in 2016 and said that he cast a write-in vote for president that year for Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence.

Advertising

He ultimately voted against the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, after voting for prior versions. He was a supporter of trade deals, including the Trans Pacific Partnership, which Trump scrapped after taking office.

He also voted mostly against abortion rights on an issue that has only gained prominence since he left office.

Before running for Congress, Reichert was King County sheriff for eight years. A longtime deputy, he was appointed sheriff in 1997 and ran unopposed for reelection in 2001.

Reichert has worked as a lobbyist since leaving Congress, representing Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical and health products company.

Over the years, he has repeatedly hinted at possible runs for governor or U.S. senator, but had never launched a campaign.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has announced he is not running.

Leading Democratic candidates include Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and state Sen. Mark Mullet. The most-prominent Republicans so far are Semi Bird, a military veteran and Richland School Board member, and Raul Garcia, a Yakima doctor who also ran in 2020.

A Republican has not held the state’s governor seat since 1985.

Seattle Times staff reporters David Gutman and Jim Brunner contributed to this report.