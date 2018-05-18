Former state Republican Party chair Susan Hutchison is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s bid for a fourth term in 2018.

Hutchison filed late Friday afternoon, just before the candidate-filing deadline, immediately becoming the best-known of more than two-dozen challengers in the race.

“I have just been watching the situation and I think that a sitting senator who is known for doing nothing for us does not deserve a fourth term,” Hutchison said in an interview. “She is a fake senator. She is a ghost in the state and in the Senate.”

Hutchison called Cantwell “a leader of the left-wing elite that are destroying our state,” tying her to liberal Seattle politics.

A Cantwell spokesperson did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Prior to Hutchison’s filing, Cantwell had faced only little-known rivals, including perennial candidates, a Seattle police captain and a right-wing rally organizer.

Anticipating no apparent big-name challenger, Cantwell had made no announcement on why she is seeking a fourth term when she filed for reelection this week. Her campaign website has not been updated since 2012.

A former television news anchor, Hutchison served as state Republican Party chair from 2013 until stepping down earlier this year, amid speculation she might be appointed to an ambassadorship or other position in President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a state where Trump received just 38 percent of the 2016 vote, Hutchison as GOP chair strongly defended the president — even from attacks by fellow Republicans. She made national news in 2016 for accosting Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, calling him a “traitor” for failing to endorse Trump during a floor speech.

She also came under fire in October after news broke about Trump’s infamous lewd comments in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape, in which he boasted about groping women. While Hutchison called the comments “repulsive,” she also seemed to try to rationalize them by saying Trump had been “a Democrat at the time.”

Asked Friday whether she was running to support Trump’s agenda, Hutchison said she was “running to support the people of Washington state.”

Hutchison ran in 2009 for King County executive, losing to Dow Constantine.

