Kendee Yamaguchi, a former Seattle deputy mayor, has been appointed as a deputy assistant secretary in a bureau of the federal Department of Commerce.

Yamaguchi served as Mayor Bruce Harrell’s deputy mayor for external relations for about eight months before resigning last summer.

She joins the Biden administration as deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. field in the International Trade Administration, which works to promote U.S. trade and ensure compliance with international trade law and agreements. She will oversee a team of about 300, helping U.S. businesses with exports and working to attract foreign investment in the United States.

Yamaguchi previously served as executive director of Snohomish County, in Gov. Jay Inslee’s state Department of Commerce and as an assistant attorney general in Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office.

She had previously worked in the administrations of Gov. Chris Gregoire and President Bill Clinton.