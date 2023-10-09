Former U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican who was ousted last year from her Southwest Washington congressional seat for voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump, plans to rekindle her political career by running for state commissioner of public lands.

Herrera Beutler announced her intentions at a meeting Monday morning with supporters of Future 42, a conservative political group, a meeting participant told The Seattle Times.

“1,000 percent — she’s in,” the source said.

A second source with direct knowledge also confirmed Herrera Beutler’s plans. And a third source involved in state GOP politics also said last week that Herrera Beutler was making preparations to run for the office.

Her future in politics has been a source of speculation ever since she placed third in the 2022 primary, losing to Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who went on to win the seat.

Herrera Beutler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Washington’s current lands commissioner, Democrat Hilary Franz, who was elected in 2016, is running for governor, leaving a wide-open race for the position which manages the state Department of Natural Resources and 5.6 million acres of public forest, range and tidal lands.

Already, five Democrats have announced their candidacies to succeed Franz, the Washington State Standard reported last week. They include King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, state Sens. Rebecca Saldaña, Kevin Van De Wege, DNR manager Patrick DePoe and former state Sen. Mona Das.

One other Republican, Sue Kuehl Pederson, who lost to Franz’s reelection bid in 2020, also has announced a run for the office.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.