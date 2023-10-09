Former U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, the Republican who was ousted last year from her Southwest Washington congressional seat after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump, plans to rekindle her political career by running for state commissioner of public lands.

Herrera Beutler announced her intentions at a meeting Monday morning with supporters of Future 42, a conservative political group, a meeting participant told The Seattle Times.

“1,000 percent — she’s in,” the source said.

A second source with direct knowledge also confirmed Herrera Beutler’s plans. And a third source involved in state GOP politics also said last week that Herrera Beutler was making preparations to run for the office. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Herrera Beutler’s political future has been a source of speculation ever since she placed third in the 2022 primary, losing to Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a previously little-known auto shop owner who went on to win the seat in one of the biggest upsets of the year. The Dispatch, an online political news site, reported earlier this year that Herrera Beutler had talked with donors about a possible run for governor.

Herrera Beutler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Washington’s current lands commissioner, Hilary Franz, a Democrat who was elected in 2016, is running for governor. That’s left a wide-open race for the lands office, which manages the state Department of Natural Resources and 5.6 million acres of public forest, range and tidal lands.

Already, five Democrats have announced their candidacies to succeed Franz, the Washington State Standard reported last week. They include King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, state Sens. Rebecca Saldaña, Kevin Van De Wege, DNR manager Patrick DePoe and former state Sen. Mona Das.

One other Republican, Sue Kuehl Pederson, who lost to Franz’s reelection bid in 2020, also has announced a run for the office.

No Republican currently holds statewide office in Washington. The last Republican to hold the lands commissioner office was Doug Sutherland, who served from 2001 to 2009.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.