He’s not running — again.

Former Republican Rep. Dave Reichert says he’s happy with his job at a local lobbying firm and will not run for governor in 2020.

After briefly considering the idea, Reichert issued a statement Tuesday saying he made the decision to forgo challenging Gov. Jay Inslee’s bid for a third term, after “much thoughtful prayer and discussion with family and friends.”

It’s the latest in the semiregular ritual of electoral teases by Reichert, the former King County sheriff who served seven terms in Congress representing the 8th Congressional District and retired rather than seek reelection in 2018. He has repeatedly over the years stoked speculation about possible runs for U.S. Senate or governor, but has never taken the leap.

Reichert cited the sacrifices made by his family over his decades in politics, and said he’s enjoying his work at Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs, where he is working on a project to help Central American countries develop DNA databases to track missing children.

Reichert’s decision leaves Washington Republicans with no big-name candidates for governor and some other marquee races — a sign of the difficulties inherent with sharing a ticket with President Donald Trump in a state where he remains deeply unpopular.

A few-lesser known Republicans have declared to run for governor, including state Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp.

In his statement, Reichert didn’t offer them any support.

“I’m confident a quality Republican candidate will enter the race and I look forward to the first Republican serving as governor of this great state since Governor John Spellman in 1985,” he said.