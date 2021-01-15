Losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn his lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman alleging widespread election irregularities and fraud.

Culp’s lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court last month, had sought to cast doubt on his 545,000-vote loss to Gov. Jay Inslee. It claimed “intolerable voting anomalies” in an election “that was at all times fraudulent.”

But, facing a threat of legal sanctions for making meritless claims in a court of law, Culp’s attorney, Stephen Pidgeon, withdrew the lawsuit Thursday night, according to a copy of his motion supplied by the state Attorney General’s office.

The lawsuit was withdrawn “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

The about-face by Culp occurred after the Attorney General’s office notified Pidgeon that the state intended to file a motion to dismiss the case, and take the unusual step of seeking legal sanctions unless he withdrew the case by noon Friday.

The notice warned that the claims made by the Culp campaign were “factually baseless.” For example, it said, counties had contacted people Culp claimed were deceased and found the voters were alive, or had died after voting.

Advertising

“Rather than concede gracefully, Mr. Culp has used this lawsuit to distract from the magnitude of his loss and to sow confusion. Mr. Culp also fundraised off his baseless allegations, even as the country has erupted in violence stoked by the types of reckless allegations made in this litigation. This past week has put into stark relief the damage that has been wrought by such untruths,” the attorney general’s office notice said.

Culp said in a text message that he would comment on the developments in a Facebook video at noon Friday. Pidgeon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the state Democratic Party announced Friday it had filed a complaint with the state bar association against Pidgeon, arguing he should be disciplined for spreading false claims.

The 15-page complaint accuses Pidgeon, an Everett attorney, of violating several professional-conduct standards for attorneys.

“Dr. Pidgeon’s frivolous complaints constitute nothing more than a desperate and legally unjustifiable attempt to undermine the electoral process on behalf of his defeated client,” said the complaint filed by attorneys Dmitri Iglitzin and Gabe Frumkin.

Pidgeon was paid $50,000 by the Culp campaign for his legal efforts.

Culp and his campaign manager, Chris Gergen, have launched a new political-action committee, New Patriot PAC, which they said will raise money to hold Republican and Democratic lawmakers “accountable.”

The PAC is registered to an address in Las Vegas, where Gergen moved after the election.