In this era of angry partisanship, is there an opening for independent, centrist candidates to get elected?

A new organization announced Thursday by former Washington State Republican Party Chairman Chris Vance and former Democratic Congressman Brian Baird will aim to do just that.

The group, Washington Independents, isn’t a third party, but will support independent, centrist candidates unaffiliated with any political party. The new political action committee is affiliated with the national Centrist Project.

Baird and Vance are co-chairs of the group’s 12-member board, which also includes former Democratic state Rep. Larry Seaquist of Gig Harbor, and former Medina Mayor Michael Luis.

Baird, a moderate Democrat who represented southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District for six terms until retiring in 2011, said he’s heard from voters who want alternatives to “the extremes” offered by the major political parties.

“They are looking for candidates who will listen, have the courage and integrity to solve the tough issues, and who will put principal over party or special interests and people over partisanship. Working with the Centrist Project we can help provide those alternatives and restore the confidence of voters in their democracy and institutions,” he said in a statement released Thursday morning.

Vance, a former state legislator and Metropolitan King County Council member who served as state Republican Chair from 2001 to 2006, quit the party this year out of disgust with President Donald Trump.

“The two parties have let America down for too long. It is time to give voters an alternative – a movement based on problem solving and common sense, not extreme ideologies,” Vance said in a statement. “Electing just a few independents to office will begin to fundamentally change politics in Washington State.”

Baird and Vance planned to give more details on their effort at a news conference Thursday in Seattle.