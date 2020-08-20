OLYMPIA — Republican Joshua Freed Thursday announced a write-in campaign for lieutenant governor, potentially complicating the contest between the two Democrats who cleared this month’s top-two primary election.

In the Aug. 4 primaries, U.S. Rep. Denny Heck of Olympia — who announced his retirement from Congress late last year — and state Sen. Marko Liias of Lynnwood, both Democrats, earned spots on the Nov. 3 ballot.

In that election, Freed, a former Bothell mayor, ran for governor. He came in third place with about 9% of the vote, with Gov. Jay Inslee and Republic police Chief Loren Culp, a Republican, advancing to the Nov. 3 general election.

“We need servant leaders who have the courage to change what isn’t working,” Freed said Thursday in a statement. “By looking at creative ways to serve and support our communities, we can make a real impact in so many lives.

“As your next Lieutenant Governor, I look forward to shepherding that debate in our State Senate while helping to make real changes with meaningful and positive impacts for so many of our struggling family and friends,” he added.

When the Legislature is in session, the lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate, and among other roles steps in when the governor travels out of state.

Adding some spice to this year’s campaign is speculation over a scenario where a President Joe Biden could appoint Gov. Jay Inslee to a federal job in a Democratic administration. In that situation, the lieutenant governor would ascend to the governorship.