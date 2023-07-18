The race for the Metropolitan King County Council seat representing much of northwest Seattle pits three progressive Democrats against one another — two lawyers and a budget manager — in the sole competitive County Council primary election this year.

Jorge Barón, a lawyer and the longtime director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, is running on a platform of lobbying the state Legislature to give counties more tools to raise progressive taxes.

Becka Johnson Poppe, a budget and policy manager for King County, wants a new, voter-approved tax to increase bus service and touts her county government experience as key to getting things done.

Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general, wants to establish a county office of violence prevention and firearm safety that could work on gun violence prevention programs and coordinate and assist community organizations working on the issues.

All three seek to replace District 4 Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who is retiring after two terms on the County Council and more than 30 years in public office.

The three agree on a lot, and all readily agree on their agreement.

Advertising

“The three of us in this race are pretty close on policy issues,” Barón said.

“The other candidates in the race and I are aligned in many aspects,” Johnson Poppe said.

“My opponents and I, from my understanding, are aligned on many issues,” Reyneveld said.

Where they differ, they emphasize, is on experience, background and ability to achieve their often-mutual policy goals.

Reyneveld touts 20 years of public policy experience in state and local government. Johnson Poppe points to her nuts-and-bolts knowledge of the county budget process, the key players and the relevant issues. Barón cites his state-level executive experience and his background as an immigrant.

Barón, 50, has run the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project for the last 15 years, providing legal services for immigrants and filing lawsuits and advocating for changes to the immigration system. In the early days of the Trump administration, he became a local face of the resistance to former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Advertising

He said the effectiveness of local and state governments in pushing back on Trump administration policies — doing things like providing COVID-19 relief funds for undocumented immigrants — helped convince him to leave the private sector and seek public office.

He wants to use the council seat as a platform to lobby the state Legislature to give counties more power to levy progressive taxes, like an income tax or the capital-gains tax Seattle is considering.

Johnson Poppe, 37, is a budget and policy manager for King County who oversees about half of the county’s annual budget, including the budget for Metro Transit, parks and natural resources, and local services. She previously worked for the University of Washington, advising UW leaders on state policy and tracking related legislative action.

She’s focused her campaign on the environment, equity and the economy and wants to prioritize the passage of a countywide transportation benefit district — a voter-approved tax increase that would fund bus service. That could take the form of a property tax levy, sales tax or car tab.

Reyneveld, 43, has been an assistant attorney general for over a decade, working largely on environmental and public health cases. She previously worked as a research assistant in the office of Gov. Christine Gregoire and as a legislative assistant in the state Senate.

She’s served on the county Women’s Advisory Board, helping develop recommendations to create a child care subsidy. She wants a county office that mirrors the statewide Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention. That office maintains a network of violence intervention programs and helps them develop best practices, as well as works to improve gun data availability.

Advertising

The county faces a looming funding shortfall, as state and federal COVID aid packages have dissipated and county revenues — chiefly property taxes — have risen slower than inflation.

County Executive Dow Constantine has said the county will likely have to cut $100 million over the next two years.

None of the three would say where they’d look to make the cuts.

Barón offered that he would not exempt justice and safety — law enforcement, courts, jails — from consideration if it came to making cuts.

“If we need to make cuts, that we’re making cuts across the board and not imposing all of those cuts completely on programs that are serving our most marginalized communities,” he said.

Johnson Poppe said the county could be more aggressive with its bonding strategy, looking to borrow more money for capital projects.

Sponsored

“That’s something that can be used in these challenging budget years to help us,” she said.

Reyneveld said only that she’d ask the Legislature for more revenue options and, if forced to make cuts, would consult community members.

The County Council often operates with a good deal of consensus — votes are frequently unanimous or passed with a supermajority — but all three were able to identify recent votes they disagreed with.

Barón and Johnson Poppe both would have voted against the recent ordinance allowing the county to send people from county jail to a regionally owned one in Des Moines. Constantine has advocated for the move as necessary to reduce the strain of an “unprecedented” staffing crisis at the county’s two jails.

Johnson Poppe said it was a vote she “would have struggled with” but ultimately would have voted against.

Barón said he was concerned about people’s access to counsel at the Des Moines jail.

Advertising

Reyneveld said she would have voted against the county’s 2019 ordinance that allowed wineries, distilleries and breweries to continue operating in unincorporated areas, believing there was too much encroachment on natural areas and farmland.

Barón has raised the most money, at about $136,000. Reyneveld has raised about $109,000 and Johnson Poppe about $92,000.

Barón is endorsed by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Johnson Poppe by Councilmember Joe McDermott and Reyneveld by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Ballots for the primary election are due Aug. 1.