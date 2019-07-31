What you need to know for Wednesday night:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be one of 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night in Detroit for the second night of the second round of Democratic presidential debates. Ten other Democrats debated Tuesday night.

The two-and-a-half hour debate will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific time and will air on CNN and stream on CNN.com.

Candidates will be arranged on the stage according to their polling averages. Just as in the first debate, last month in Miami, Inslee will stand on the viewer’s right side of the stage. He’ll be between New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. The highest-polling candidates on Night Two — former Vice President Joe Biden and California’s U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris — will be center stage.

This may be Inslee’s last shot at the massive platform and audience that these debates offer. The third round of debates, in Houston in September, will have more stringent requirements for qualification — thresholds that Inslee has not yet met. To qualify, candidates must poll at 2% or higher in four different polls and get donations from at least 130,000 people.

Update 2 p.m.

Inslee’s climate plan ‘The best of all the candidates’

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal praised Inslee’s emphasis on climate change, but questioned whether his campaign will enjoy the spotlight of another debate after Wednesday night.

Jayapal, D-Seattle, said that Inslee’s focus on the climate was “very necessary.”

“His climate plan, I think, is the best of all the candidates out there,” Jayapal said in a Wednesday morning briefing with Seattle media. “This is a tough field for him to compete in, for many people — and I don’t know if this is him or not — this might be the last debate.”

Inslee needs to crack 2% — a benchmark he hasn’t yet reached — in four different polls to qualify for the next debate, in September.

Jayapal, a leader of the House’s progressive caucus, has not yet endorsed a presidential candidate. A staunch booster of Medicare for All, the proposed health-care overhaul that dominated Tuesday night’s debate, she said she’s looking for “bold solutions” because “we’re not in a time of incrementalism.”

She bluntly called President Donald Trump “racist” and said his administration is “unaccountable and lawless.” Jayapal argued that the House Judiciary Committee, which she sits on, has already begun an impeachment inquiry, citing a court filing from the committee seeking grand jury materials that says “the Judiciary Committee is investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment.”

Advertising

“At the end of the day, we need somebody who will inspire, we need somebody who has trust and who people see as having integrity,” Jayapal said, “somebody who is unwilling to allow Donald Trump to destroy our country.”

Update 1:45 p.m.

Inslee ‘mad as hell’ at lack of early climate questions

Gov. Jay Inslee and his political advisers vented frustration while watching Tuesday night’s CNN debate in Detroit, where moderators didn’t bring up climate change until more than an hour had passed.

In a tweet, Inslee pronounced himself “mad as hell” and vowed it “won’t happen tomorrow, I guarantee it.”

An hour in and not one single question about the climate crisis. That makes me mad as hell — and it won’t happen tomorrow, I guarantee it. #DemDebate #ClimateDebate — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 31, 2019

His campaign spokesman, Jamal Raad, called out Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez after 75 minutes passed by.

The liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America calculated that climate got more discussion than in the first round of debates last month. About 11 percent of moderator questions were about climate, and eight of 10 candidates onstage were asked about this issue, with the other two asked about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Inslee will have a chance to elevate climate change early on when he takes the stage Wednesday night. During the Miami debate last month, Inslee struggled to even get a word in. But this time, candidates all get an opening statement. Don’t be surprised if Inslee takes his rivals and maybe CNN to task over failing to prioritize an issue of global importance.

Inslee has continued to push the DNC to host a climate debate, but Perez has refused. Some DNC members are pushing to reverse that decision. Meanwhile, both CNN and MSNBC have announced they’ll host climate town halls in September.