OLYMPIA — Washington Senate Democrats released a proposed supplemental budget Monday that includes nearly $6 billion in new spending as state tax coffers unexpectedly fill up.

A third of that new spending, or $2 billion, would be transferred to other accounts to be used for transportation spending, as Democrats confront shortfalls there and also consider a new infrastructure package.

The Senate’s proposed supplemental budget, which makes changes to the two-year, $59 billion state operating budget approved last spring, increases overall spending to $63.7 billion for the budget cycle.

The spending plan — which includes no general tax increases — comes as Washington has continued to routinely see higher-than-expected tax collections since dire economic projections in early 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That trend continued last week, when a state budget forecast projected $2.7 billion in higher-than-expected tax revenue through mid-2025.

The Senate Democratic budget increases spending in a number of areas. It includes $100 million to help the recovery of salmon and $172 million to boost the number of school nurses, psychologists, social workers and guidance counselors.

Advertising

It shores up the state-paid family leave program with an infusion of $350 million.

The budget also allocates $400 million for an account to retrofit schools to better withstand earthquakes.

Another $700 million — a mix of state and federal dollars — is put toward relieving homelessness and expanding affordable housing.

“The budget is addressing the issues that people are concerned about,” Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said in a news conference.

In a statement Monday, Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, blasted the proposal for not including broad tax relief.

“How can they possibly justify this to people who are finding it unaffordable to live in our state, between the rising prices for gas, food, housing, and electricity, the economic struggles brought on by the pandemic, and all the new taxes and fees they have adopted — and are pursuing again this session, with no end in sight?” Wilson said in prepared remarks.

Advertising

State House lawmakers are expected to released their budget Monday afternoon.

In December, Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed supplemental budget, which included an array of spending on transportation, housing, salmon recovery and other priorities.

Democrats will negotiate a final supplemental budget agreement in the remaining weeks of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end March 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated.