JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — First lady Jill Biden spent her day Tuesday at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Tacoma, before traveling to the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island as part of tour of military bases to meet with service families.

Biden arrived in Washington Monday and started her day Tuesday visiting the new children’s museum at JBLM, south of Tacoma.

She entered the Sensorial Exhibit accompanied by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi. Officials gave Biden a tour of museum exhibits, starting with a water feature. Biden ran her hand through a small fountain and said, “This is so cool, right?”

Next, Biden was introduced to the Calm Room— a quiet space for children with disabilities as part of the JBLM Cares program.

She said she is especially glad to see the care and consideration that has gone into empowering children with disabilities through the JBLM Cares program, and unique spaces created in the museum.



“I’ve seen how resilient you are in so many things,” Biden told the military families at the museum. “Whether it’s changing jobs or a new school, becoming the default parent, moving yet again, and then having to say goodbye to friends and families just to make it work. So many Americans don’t know what your lives are like and the struggles you’ve faced.”

She later traveled to Whidbey Island where she got a close look at a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler electronic warfare attack craft, and talked with Naval personnel. The jet tail was painted red with the insignia of the “Scorpions” squadron.

Advertising

Among those on hand to greet the first lady was Capt. Matthew Arny, commanding officer of the base.

On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.