A Thurston County Superior Court judge on Monday ordered a for-profit signature-gathering firm and its principal to collectively pay more than $1 million for deceiving Washington state residents by funneling their campaign donations to activist Tim Eyman for Eyman’s personal use.

In a news statement released Tuesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the campaign finance lawsuit was filed in 2017 after Citizen Solutions and its principal, William Agazarm, unlawfully concealed a $308,185 payment to Eyman, an initiative activist who is known for introducing a $30 car-tab fee initiative.

In his order, Judge James Dixon found that Agazarm “personally approved Citizen Solutions’ kickback payment” to Eyman, knowing that Eyman “planned to and, in fact, did use the funds for his own personal expenses and to support the signature gathering effort for a different Eyman-supported initiative, Initiative I-517.”

“The Court finds that the Citizen Solutions Defendants not only knew the extent of Defendant Eyman’s scheme, but actively assisted with his violations, helping him mislead contributors into believing their contributions would go to support ballot initiatives, when in fact, they were benefiting Defendant Eyman personally,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

“Crucially, the Citizen Solutions Defendants assisted Defendant Eyman in laundering payments purportedly for signature gathering, which were made after the signature gathering was completed and accepted by the Citizen Solutions Defendants solely to conceal that they were being funneled to Defendant Eyman.”

In ordering the sanctions, the court found the violations were egregious and warranted a substantial penalty, the statement from the Attorney General’s Office said.

Advertising

“This judgment reflects the serious and intentional violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws committed by Mr. Agazarm and Citizen Solutions,” Ferguson said in the statement. “Mr. Agazarm and Citizen Solutions knowingly participated in a scheme to hide how contributions to Tim Eyman’s campaigns were really being used.”

The Sept. 30 judgment orders:

Agazarm to pay $150,000 in civil penalties

Citizen Solutions, LLC to pay $150,000 in civil penalties

Agazarm and Citizen Solutions jointly to pay $117,500 in unpaid contempt sanctions and $622,255.67 in costs and fees.

Eyman could not be reached for comment early Tuesday morning.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation showed that in a 2010 letter, Eyman asked for a kickback from the signature-gathering company for giving Citizen Solutions business from his own political committee, Voters Want More Choices. Eyman also allegedly proposed a scheme to increase the kickback payment by padding the price his committee would pay Citizen Solutions per signature for Initiative 1053, a ballot measure requiring tax increases to be approved by two-thirds of the Legislature, according to the statement.

Eyman reportedly wrote in the letter that the committee “agreed to have Citizen Solutions collect signatures for $2.00 each. Im [sic] doing my best to raise money from the business community at a rate of $2.50 per signature. My goal is to have Voters Want More Choices pay Citizen Solutions the agreed upon $2 per sig plus $150,000 so that you have an extra $150,000 to provide to me.”

Eyman forwarded an email from Citizen Solutions to donors that had originally quoted a price of $2 per signature for I-1053 with an altered price of $2.50 per signature, according to the Attorney General’s Office’s statement.

In addition, the statement says Eyman created “gift schemes” for Citizen Solutions and its owners to funnel money to him, including numerous $13,000 payments to Eyman and members of his family from the owners of Citizen Solutions — the amount Eyman’s accountant told him was the maximum “gift” he could receive without it being reported to the IRS.

Eyman had Citizen Solutions’ owners divide his kickbacks among his wife, Karen, and their minor children, so none of the checks would be more than $13,000, according to the statement. In a deposition, Karen Eyman said she and the children were unaware of the payments, even though the checks were made out to them.

Advertising

Ferguson’s statement said Eyman proposed various schemes to officers with Citizen Solutions to increase his compensation, writing: “For the past 10 years, Citizen Solutions has hitched itself to the ‘Eyman bandwagon’ and it’s worked really well — but I think it’ll be even better if I jump on the ‘Citizen Solutions bandwagon’ especially as we approach a post-517 initiative environment. I bring something to the table (non-stop initiative campaigns by me and diligent efforts to refer other clients to you) and you two bring something to the table (a successful petitioning operation). We’d be a great team.”

One proposal was an ongoing business partnership in which Eyman would share one-third of Citizen Solutions’ revenue, according to the statement. Alternatively, in his June 5, 2012 email, Eyman proposed that the company pay him $270,000 as a sales commission.

He wrote, “When it comes to the extra $270k, I’m working hard to get it for myself by having it paid to Citizen Solutions.”

On another initiative campaign related to tax increases, I-1185, Citizen Solutions continued collecting tens of thousands of dollars from interest groups — including $27,150 from the Washington Beer and Wine Distributors Association, $45,000 from the Association of Washington Business Political Action Committee, and $170,825 from Eyman’s committee, Voters Want More Choices — even after all signatures had been paid for on July 3, 2012.

The firm forwarded 100% of the money donated for signature-gathering after that date to Eyman, according to the statement.

The suit was brought after the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office in 2015 for enforcement, saying it was one of the “most egregious” cases the commission had seen.

The suit claimed Eyman improperly used more than $300,000 in contributions made to political committees and concealed through misleading reporting more than $490,000 in contributions.

In May, the judge issued a default order against Citizen Solutions and Agazarm, finding them liable for their role in the scheme. Before that, they had been in contempt of court for 456 days, accruing a total of $177,250 in sanctions for failing to comply with court-ordered discovery requirements.

Citizen Solutions and Agazarm have generally not appeared in court nor have they sent attorneys to represent them, according to an earlier Seattle Times story.