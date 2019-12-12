Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson say they want to make mass shootings less likely in the state by banning the sale of high-capacity gun magazines and so-called assault weapons.

Both measures contain exceptions for law enforcement, military personnel and recreational shooting ranges, and would allow people to keep high-capacity magazines and assault weapons they already own.

The push comes as Democratic lawmakers prepare a slate of new proposed firearms regulations for the legislative session that begins in January.

It remains to be seen whether Democratic lawmakers have the votes and political will to propel a ban on assault weapons to the governor’s desk in a 60-day legislative session.

Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate in the past two years have passed a slew of new gun regulations.

But the most stringent new restrictions — like expanding background checks, raising the legal purchase age of semi-automatic rifles and creating a “safe storage” law for guns — stalled in the Legislature. Voters instead approved them in statewide ballot measures.

Assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have often been used in mass shootings around the U.S., including two in Washington in the last four years.

Ferguson has requested bills to ban the sale of assault weapons the last four legislative sessions; this is the first time Inslee has joined him in requesting such a measure.

The legislation will define them as semi-automatic weapons containing at least one military-style feature, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The two Democratic officials are also working with lawmakers on legislation to prohibit sales of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Rep. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, sponsored the high-capacity magazine bill last year, which received a public hearing and a committee vote before it stalled.

Valdez will again sponsor the House version, and Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, will sponsor the bill in her chamber.

The attorney general is also seeking legislation that would require background checks for ammunition sales and prohibit violent offenders or others barred from owning guns from buying or possessing ammo. Several states have similar restrictions.

Most Republicans have remained fiercely opposed to new firearms regulations.

And Initiative 1639, which voters approved last year to create the safe-storage law and raise the purchase age of semi-automatic rifles — has drawn a legal challenge as well as opposition from county sheriffs.

One proposal that enjoys some bipartisan support is the idea of creating a centralized system for background checks, like through the Washington State Patrol. Currently, those checks are spread between the federal government and over 200 local law-enforcement agencies, depending on the type of firearm.

A centralized system could boost public safety by allowing more consistent training and oversight of the checks. And it would reduce the burden on local law officers, who in 2017 performed more than 440,000 firearms checks.