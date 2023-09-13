Last year, on its social media platforms, the Seattle Police Officers Guild began taunting the public about crime in the city.

“Feel Safer Yet?” the cops union started writing over screenshots of stories about shootings or stabbings in Seattle.

This year, the messaging has gotten blunter. In May, the union tweeted a photo of a badge with the words “I Quit!” written over it. In July, they held a “sick out,” they say, in which about 40 out of 80 patrol officers simply didn’t show to answer 911 calls on a busy Saturday night.

“The communities we serve and protect weren’t protected,” the guild president, Mike Solan, shrugged on his podcast, “Hold the Line.” “That’s the reality of the situation. … It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Why do I feel like we’re being threatened here? Be a shame if something happened to this delicate city of yours.

Now regular readers know I was no fan of the drive to defund the police three years ago. It was especially boneheaded as attempted here in Seattle — performative, haphazard and backward, threatening to slash cops first without any plan for what might take their place.

It’s true today that Seattle desperately needs more police, as well as other public safety crews like health and social workers. So I’m at least a little sympathetic to the cops union main talking points.

But at this point, it’s the guild that’s emerged as the biggest political impediment to getting anything done on this issue. Bigger even than the dysfunctional City Council.

The two top officials in the police union were just caught on tape with one of them laughing and joking about the death of a woman who was hit by a police car.

“Yeah, just write a check,” the union vice president, Officer Daniel Auderer, can be heard saying to Solan, who was inaudible on the recording. “Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.”

The victim, a 23-year-old student named Jaahnavi Kandula, had just been thrown 100 feet and killed in a crosswalk by a police car speeding to a reported drug overdose.

Even if this was meant as gallows humor down at the cop shop — which is how they’re spinning it — it still shows utter contempt for the victim, the public and the system of accountability.

So, too, do other recent events. Like how they kept a mock tombstone in the East Precinct break room of a man who was killed by police. Or how they concocted a fake Proud Boys rally to try to distract protesters. These incidents taken together practically scream contempt.

I get that the police feel aggrieved — both by the political bashing they took from city leaders back in 2020, and also by some mistrust of them from the public.

But the problem with tweeting “Feel Safer Yet?” after heinous crimes — crimes you yourself are responsible for solving — is it implies a threat. It says the cops either can’t or won’t do their jobs, pending more appreciation.

The other day, the Seattle police guild put out a terrifying security camera photo of an older Asian man being robbed at gunpoint at his South Seattle home. The post alleged that “due to low staffing numbers, this poor man has not been contacted by an SPD detective since his attack two weeks ago.”

“Only when our city leaders endorse public safety and deliver a fair and competitive contract for our officers will Seattle start to see a correction back to a reasonable society,” a related post said. “Until then it will continue to be open season on our elder citizens.”

That’s one step shy of saying: Give us our money or grandpa’s gonna get it.

Coming from a force that just held a “sick out,” in which half the units didn’t show, now we’re being asked to rally behind them insisting they’re so strapped they can’t respond to a violent crime in two weeks?

That main problem we’re having between civilians and police in Seattle is a lack of trust. I agree the “defund the police” campaign helped blow a blast-ball-sized hole in that relationship. But that was three years ago. How can any of this recent belligerence be helping?

Some critics say the real pressure point isn’t police, but police unions. The Atlantic magazine writer Adam Serwer argues the most overlooked way to reform police culture, and mend public trust, is to de-unionize them. It’s what Camden, N.J., did when it famously dissolved its police force and started over to both reform it and demilitarize it.

I’m pro-union, as well as a member of one, so this gives me pause. But when you have armed agents of the government using the safety of the public as a bargaining chip, well, my union stripes do start to fade a bit.

Seattle’s police union needs to clean its own house. I don’t know how you live down saying a citizen you’re supposed to be protecting “had limited value.” You can’t go on in any sort of public position of trust after that.

Seattle might also think about restructuring the whole deal. Decertify the union? Or defang it, maybe by further limiting it to negotiating just pay and benefits and not job protections for bad officers?

I don’t know, and because we’re liberals, we won’t. But there’s got to be a way to make a robust department of public safety in Seattle that feels like it works with our city, rather than threatening it.