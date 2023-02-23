Federal Way has scrapped its controversial plan to pave over 11 acres of parkland for a new operations and maintenance facility for city workers and trucks, Mayor Jim Ferrell said Tuesday, citing complications that were brought to light partly by community members who protested the project.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office recently warned the city that in order to build at the Steel Lake Park Annex, officials would need to replace all of the lost parkland elsewhere, The Seattle Times reported last month.

“We are no longer going to be pursuing” construction at the park, Ferrell said during a City Council meeting. “The council is looking at other options.”

Supported by Ferrell, approved by the council in a split vote last summer and scheduled for construction in 2024, the now-scuttled plan for the Steel Lake Park Annex called for removing two ballfields, Federal Way’s only skatepark, tree-shaded pathways and a play structure. The Federal Way Historical Society building and a soccer field would have remained in place at the park.

Proponents said building at a site already owned by the city would be the cheapest and quickest way to move workers out of the dilapidated operations and maintenance facility they currently use because the city wouldn’t have to buy property. (The existing facility is kitty-corner to the Steel Lake Park Annex.) They said the plan could save many millions of dollars, relative to other sites, and they said the city, as mitigation, could build a new skatepark nearby and improve ballfields in another neighborhood.

But opponents objected to the city bulldozing green space, especially at a park within walking distance of a downtown area where a light rail is coming and where the city hopes to develop a public plaza with shops, restaurants and hundreds of new apartments. With about 100,000 residents, Federal Way is one of several Puget Sound suburbs trying to become transit-oriented hubs.

Advertising

Foes also raised equity concerns, noting the Steel Lake Park Annex is adjacent to a campus that houses a high school, preschool and teen center. The neighborhood surrounding the park is 78% people of color, with a median household income about $50,000 below King County’s median.

The project was moving ahead until two months ago, when the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office heard from Marie Sciacqua, a retiree who uses the Steel Lake Park Annex. Because the park was created partly with federal grants, the office said, the city would have to get permission from the National Park Service to build there, and would have to replace any lost green space with parkland and amenities of greater or equal value.

That altered Federal Way’s calculus because acquiring and developing new parkland would be expensive, Ferrell said in an interview Wednesday.

“Once we did the due diligence … we realized the savings would not be there,” he said, calling that the “most important” factor in the decision to halt the project, alongside community feedback. “It’s time to turn the page.”

Federal Way is still committed to building a new base for the 60-plus workers who maintain the city’s parks, roads and other systems, and the city will now consider two options from last summer, Ferrell said: expanding the site of the existing facility by buying and razing some neighboring houses or buying a vacant property at South 320th Street and First Avenue South.

Sciacqua “feels good” about the decision to leave the Steel Lake Park Annex intact but thinks officials should have realized earlier that the plan made no sense, she said. The city paid a consultant for a site selection study in 2021.

Advertising

“They didn’t listen to us, at all,” Sciacqua said.

Ferrell said officials didn’t know about the Steel Lake Park Annex’s federal grant restrictions because they weren’t recorded against the deed for the property. He said officials were “working our way through” the project’s details and would have discovered the restrictions eventually.

But Suzanne Vargo, another Federal Way activist, said the city never should have considered removing parkland. Now that the Steel Lake Park Annex has been saved, she wants to prod officials to enhance the amenities there.

Councilmember Susan Honda, who voted against the plan to build at the Steel Lake Park Annex, said the city might have spent more time and money on it had community members not made noise about the project. She said the park will be an important resource as Federal Way grows.

“We’re bringing in a lot of people to live just down the road,” she said.

Ferrell said he agrees that open space is important. The city built a new Town Square Park on 4 acres in downtown Federal Way in 2014 and will continue looking for opportunities to add public gathering spots, he said.

As the city debated whether to build at the Steel Lake Park Annex, community members described the park as a place where families picnic, students take mental health breaks and people of all ages play sports. Cynthia Ricks-Maccotan, who serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County, questioned whether there was sufficient outreach about the plan.

Duwayne Le’i, operations director at the Boys & Girls Club teen center next to the park, said the city’s decision to preserve the park is “great news.” The center, which has used the park for dodgeball, kickball, flag football and nature walks, plans to add a baseball league this year, he said.