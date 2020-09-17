OLYMPIA — A federal judge Thursday granted a preliminary injunction sought by Washington and 13 other states that halts some Trump administration changes that have slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

In his ruling, the judge didn’t specify what the preliminary injunction covered, saying a written ruling would be available shortly.

During the hearing, an attorney for the state of Washington said plaintiffs were seeking to make sure election mail would be treated as First Class to make sure it is delivered in a timely fashion. Plaintiffs were also seeking a reversal of a policy change that has led to mail being left behind in facilities as delivery vehicles are sent out.

Thursday’s order by U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington Judge Stanley Bastian comes after Washington and other states alleged that recent changes and reductions by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) could delay delivery of ballots and disenfranchise voters this fall.

That legal challenge against U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, President Donald Trump and USPS comes as the president has routinely sought to cast doubt on the safety of voting by mail as he trails in election polls.

Ruling from the bench Thursday, Bastian cited the president’s repeated public disparagement of vote-by-mail in tweets and other remarks, such as calling them “rigged.”

And he noted that of the mail-processing machines that have been removed this year, “it was determined that 72% of machines removed, were removed in counties won by Hillary Clinton” in 2016.

Bastian described the changes as a “political attack” that could not only hurt voters but could impede the states’ abilities to count popular votes that would determined the electoral college.

At the same time Ferguson announced his lawsuit in mid-August DeJoy, — a recent Trump appointee — released a statement saying he would suspend some changes. But the extent of the changes — along with which policies were being suspended — has remained unclear.

In Thursday’s hearing, attorneys for the state of Washington argued that USPS had acknowledged its changes have slowed mail delivery. Those acknowledgments have come through DeJoy’s own testimony to U.S. Congress, in letters this summer to state election officials, and in a recent postcard to Washington voters that provided misleading information.

Thursday’s hearing comes after Bastian in late August ordered USPS to provide information on the number of mail-sorting machines and blue collection boxes that it slated for removal and provide other information about its recent changes to delivery in the run-up to a presidential election that will depend heavily on voting by mail.

That order required the Trump administration to provide specifics about the extent of the changes that critics worry could hurt mail voting as more Americans than ever are expected to cast mail ballots amid a global pandemic.

The information sought by Washington and other states included specifics on notable USPS policy changes that could delay mail, like new rules on overtime rules, restrictions on late delivery trips by postal trucks and potentially limiting post office hours.

The states have sought details on whether USPS would postmark election mail as First Class to ensure delivery by election deadlines.

And they’ have sought information on the number of mail-sorting or processing machines, as well as blue collection boxes, that were slated for removal, and whether they will be reinstalled before the Nov. 3 election.