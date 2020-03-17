OLYMPIA — Several trailers of federal emergency equipment to help hospitals handle coronavirus patients were delivered to Washington over the weekend, according to a spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department.

The equipment is intended to add surge capacity to hospitals, according to spokeswoman Karina Shagren. The gear is known as a Federal Medical Station, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Shagren wrote in an email.

Such stations can “provide surge beds to support healthcare systems anywhere in the U.S. that are impacted by disasters or public health emergencies,” according to an HHS website. They are not considered mobile and once established, they cannot be relocated.

Each station includes “a three-day supply of medical and pharmaceutical resources to sustain from 50 to 250 stable primary or chronic care patients who require medical and nursing services,” according to the website.

Local, regional or federal health care providers can staff the stations.

Washington state National Guard members who were in Yakima on a pre-scheduled drill last weekend helped to unload the supplies, according to Shagren.

But the National Guard is not under orders to deploy the gear. The equipment is pre-positioned in case it is needed, Shagren wrote. “There have been no requests for those resources,” she added.

Shagren said the National Guard would be able to help unload more supplies if needed.

But as far as having National Guard members oversee medical facilities, “There has been absolutely no discussion on that – nor do we have the capacity to do that,” Shagren wrote.

The remarks comes as rumors fly about the deployment of National Guard soldiers as state and federal officials respond to the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, “No one has been put on State Active Duty to support the response,” Shagren wrote. The exception is one soldier who serves full-time as a liaison officer at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, she added.

