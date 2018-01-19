A federal government shutdown would begin at midnight Saturday if Congress can't pass a short-term funding bill. The last time the federal government shut down in 2013, it lasted for two weeks.

The shutdown of the federal government will have little noticeable impact for most Washingtonians if the impasse is remedied quickly. There will be pockets of discomfort, but for the most part it will be business as usual in the Evergreen State. That will change if the shutdown drags on.

The government is shutting down because Congress couldn’t agree on what is called a continuing resolution (CR). The CR is a temporary spending bill that keeps the federal government funded. Republicans and Democrats feuding about a long-term solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) is the sticking point. Also caught in the grinder is the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides health coverage for children through Medicaid and other programs.

Here is a list of the effects of a shutdown on services and agencies. State departments and agencies not listed will continue to operate. That could change if the shutdown is drawn out. We will continue to update the list as more information becomes available or the shutdown persists: