A federal government shutdown would begin at midnight Saturday if Congress can't pass a short-term funding bill. The last time the federal government shut down in 2013, it lasted for two weeks.
The shutdown of the federal government will have little noticeable impact for most Washingtonians if the impasse is remedied quickly. There will be pockets of discomfort, but for the most part it will be business as usual in the Evergreen State. That will change if the shutdown drags on.
The government is shutting down because Congress couldn’t agree on what is called a continuing resolution (CR). The CR is a temporary spending bill that keeps the federal government funded. Republicans and Democrats feuding about a long-term solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) is the sticking point. Also caught in the grinder is the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides health coverage for children through Medicaid and other programs.
Here is a list of the effects of a shutdown on services and agencies. State departments and agencies not listed will continue to operate. That could change if the shutdown is drawn out. We will continue to update the list as more information becomes available or the shutdown persists:
- Mail delivery: The U.S. Postal Service is self-funded and will continue to operate.
- Federal courts: The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington will remain open. The courts have funding to last three weeks.
- National Parks: The Interior Department said it will keep national parks “as accessible as possible.” The public can go to the parks, but anything that requires staffing and maintenance, like campgrounds, will be closed.
- Military bases: During federal government shutdowns, essential personnel, like those in the military, are not furloughed. Civilian contractors and support staff working at military bases would likely be furloughed. Washington state has 53,000 federal employees. About half of those are in the military. State-run, veteran-affairs operations would remain open.
- Washington state Department of Services for the Blind: The department that serves about 940 people would cease operations for the duration of the shutdown.
- Health and Human Services Department: About 63 percent of the agency would be furloughed, which includes 8,500 employees in the Centers For Disease Control (CDC). The CDC is busy this time of year dealing with a brutal flu season. According to an Associated Press report, state labs would continue the work of monitoring the flu and do testing that is sent on to the CDC. The CDC would not have the people in place to monitor the data.
