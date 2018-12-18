The tech companies admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement of the lawsuit filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Tech giants Facebook and Google will pay Washington state more than $450,000 to settle twin lawsuits filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson accusing the companies of failure to abide by state laws on political advertising transparency.

In the settlements, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, the companies did not admit any violations of state law, but agreed to pay $200,000 each to end the legal disputes. They’ll also cover the state’s legal costs, with Google paying $17,000 and Facebook $38,500.

Ferguson’s office filed the lawsuits in June, citing longstanding state law that requires media companies to collect and make public detailed information about political ads. Those requirements have long applied to television stations, newspapers and billboard owners, but the state’s lawsuits said Facebook and Google had failed to comply.

“This resolution sends a powerful signal to the industry that you are accountable to Washington state laws. You must follow them,” Ferguson said in an interview Tuesday, adding that his office will monitor the companies’ behavior going forward.