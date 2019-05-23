The signature-gathering firm Citizen Solutions and one of its officers have been found liable in a lawsuit that claims they secretly paid anti-tax crusader Tim Eyman from funds they received to gather signatures for Eyman’s initiative drives.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon granted a motion for default against Citizen Solutions and William Agazarm, after they “willfully and deliberately” failed to follow court orders and discovery rules over the course of 18 months. Neither Citizen Solutions nor Agazarm appeared at the hearing at which Dixon announced his order, nor did they send an attorney on their behalf.

Dixon’s order, issued last week, does not affect Eyman, who is also a defendant but has been more cooperative with the court’s orders. Eyman, who last year filed for bankruptcy, has been representing himself in the case.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Citizen Solutions, Agazarm and Eyman in 2017, alleging a years-long scheme in which Eyman solicited more money for his signature-gathering campaigns than was needed, and then secretly — in violation of campaign finance laws — got paid kickbacks from Citizen Solutions.

In his May 17 order, Dixon says Citizen Solutions and Agazarm have essentially ignored court orders and obligations since the lawsuit was filed. Citizen Solutions has been in contempt of court for 15 months, racking up $175,000 in fines.

Those fines “have had no appreciable effect…so the greater sanction of a default is warranted,” Dixon wrote. He also granted Ferguson’s request for Agazarm and Citizen Solutions to cover the state’s attorney fees in the case. Other potential sanctions will be considered at a future hearing, Dixon said.

Citizen Solutions did not respond to a request for comment.

“This order finds Eyman’s associates liable for their role in Tim Eyman’s kickback scheme,” Ferguson said in a prepared statement. “This sends a message that you can’t deceive Washington voters and get away with it.”