The Everett City Council has hired an outside law firm to investigate the personal relationship between Mayor Cassie Franklin and Deputy Mayor Nick Harper.

After a brief, 20-minute meeting Wednesday night, the council entered into executive session to discuss business privately. It was expected to last 30 minutes. It lasted an hour.

When the council members re-emerged into their Zoom meeting, Council President Brenda Stonecipher announced a new motion that was not listed on the prepared agenda.

She moved to have the council president hire Stokes Lawrence, a Seattle-based law firm, to “conduct an investigation to determine whether the relationship between the mayor and the city of Everett employee violates any laws or policies and to investigate whether there was any misuse of city resources or other malfeasance related to that relationship.”

Stonecipher then asked all six other council members whether they would like to comment.

All declined, except for Councilmember Liz Vogeli.

“It is difficult, but necessary,” Vogeli said.

A city news release, sent after the vote, identified the city employee as the deputy mayor, Harper.

Stonecipher said the outside investigator was being hired at the advice of the council’s outside legal counsel.

The Everett Herald first reported the hiring.

Franklin and Harper did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

“I support the action to make further inquiries about the circumstances and details of this personal relationship,” Stonecipher said. “I hope and truly expect that this work will reveal no wrongdoing but I do believe it’s important, as council members, to conduct this investigation to ensure that our government is operating effectively and lawfully.

“We owe it to our constituents to do this work.”

Franklin, the city’s first elected female mayor, won office in 2017 and was resoundingly reelected in 2021. Before that, she served on the City Council and was the CEO of Cocoon House, a nonprofit that provides housing and services for homeless youth.

Harper was elected to the state Senate in 2010 but resigned in 2013, before the end of his first term. He had been considered a rising star within the state Democratic Party and at the time had been campaigning to lead the Senate Democratic Caucus. He said he resigned because “my work in Olympia takes me away from my family far too much.”