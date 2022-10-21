As ballots go out across Washington state, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts progressive, rallied voters in Seattle, urging them Friday evening to reelect Sen. Patty Murray, touting her as a fighter for reproductive rights, the environment, the social safety net and voting rights.

Democrats, Warren argued, will codify Roe v. Wade, protect Social Security and Medicare, pursue further climate change legislation and “defend our democracy.”

She framed Murray’s Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, as a vote for Republican leadership.

“Anyone who wants to run for office and call herself a Republican and take big- time Republican money owns it all,” Warren said. “Owns Trumpism, owns the insurrection, owns the ugliness and the hate.”

Warren, along with Murray, Gov. Jay Inslee and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, spoke to between 100 and 200 people at the Seattle Center Armory.

Warren previously drew massive crowds in her presidential campaign visits to Seattle: 15,000 people in 2019 and 7,000 in 2020.

Public polls have consistently shown Murray leading, but the race has tightened since summer.

Ballots mailed to voters must be returned to county drop boxes by Nov. 8 or postmarked by that date.

The event with Warren capped a full day of retail campaigning for Murray, who traversed Seattle on Friday, meeting with supporters and constituents around the city. She held an event in West Seattle with the president of NARAL at noon, met with Black leaders and small business owners at Mount Zion Baptist Church in the Central District at 2 p.m., and then did a “walking tour” of the Chinatown International District.

Smiley has held few public events in recent weeks, but just announced a statewide bus tour for the final two weeks of the race. The tour, which the campaign says will make 46 stops in 28 counties, will launch Tuesday in Maple Valley.

Elisa Carlson, a Smiley spokesperson, criticized both Warren and Murray for President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for those who make less than $125,000 a year. The White House estimates that nearly 700,000 people in Washington are eligible for the program.

“The Biden-Warren-Murray $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan is unfair to those who have already paid off their debts, worked their way through college or never attended college,” Carlson said. “Tiffany is focused on uniting all of Washington state.”

At the Friday evening rally, Murray touted recent Democratic accomplishments: The COVID-19 recovery law, a bipartisan infrastructure package, the CHIPS Act incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing, and a law allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and making the biggest climate investments in history. All, she said, were passed with the barest Democratic majority, a 50-50 Senate with the vice president breaking ties, when necessary.

“That was only possible because Democrats were in charge,” Murray said. “If my opponent were to win and she helps put Mitch McConnell in charge of the Senate. It will be a disaster in every possible way.”

Warren said Murray was the person who originally recruited her to run for Senate in 2012.

A few people had approached her about running against the incumbent Republican, Scott Brown, but, Warren said, they kept saying “you’ll lose, but you should run.”

“Then Patty called,” Warren said. “She was blunt: ‘I want you to run for Senate. You can beat that guy, go do it.'”

“No flattery, no BS, just get in the fight.”