Elizabeth Warren is coming back to town for a swing through the Seattle Center and a public meet-and-greet next Saturday, just as ballots go out for the March 10 presidential primary.

The Democratic presidential hopeful, whose once white-hot prospects have cooled following her respective third- and fourth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, plans the free-to-the-public event at the Seattle Center Armory at 6 p.m. Saturday, the same day as the caucuses in Nevada.

Doors for the Seattle event open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is first-come, first-served and tickets aren’t required. Warren’s campaign encourages those planning to attend to RSVP at www.elizabethwarren.com.

The visit by the Massachusetts senator is among planned or recent stops in Washington state for Democratic presidential candidates who’ve headed west to campaign for upcoming primaries. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters Friday for the March 10 Washington primary.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, coming off strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, visited Seattle for a private brunch and fundraiser Saturday, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders plans a public rally Monday night at the Tacoma Dome.

The last time she came to town — on a sunny afternoon in August — Warren drew a crowd estimated at 15,000 people for an outdoor rally beneath the Space Needle. She wove details of her personal history with calls for a remaking of America’s economy and political system during a speech to a crowd that her staff later called the largest of her then seven-month-old campaign.

Sanders, the Democratic front-runner who held off Buttigieg to win the New Hampshire primary, has scheduled his Presidents Day rally in Tacoma for 7 p.m., according to his campaign. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, who is chairing Sanders’ Washington state campaign, will join him at the event.

Washington state has been a generous benefactor to Democratic candidates this campaign, as supporters here have fattened war chests for several candidates. Sanders has pulled in the most from Washington residents, raising more than $2 million through the end of 2019. Warren has raised about $1.6 million, and Buttigieg has raised $1.5 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who spoke at four private fundraisers in the Seattle area last year, raised about $1 million. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who spoke at a small event in Seattle in September, raised about $400,000 here.