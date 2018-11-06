OLYMPIA — In contests that will determine control of the Washington state Legislature, Democrats took narrow leads in several House seats currently held by Republicans, as well as two GOP-held Senate seats.

In Tuesday night’s initial results, a pair of Republican House candidates – Chad Magendanz and Rep. Paul Graves, R-Fall City – trailed their Democratic challengers in the Issaquah-area 5th District.

In South King County’s 47th District, Rep. Mark Hargrove, R-Covington, trailed Democratic challenger Debra Entenman by about four points. GOP Sen. Mark Miloscia of Federal Way trailed Democrat Claire Wilson in the 30th District seat by about six points.

Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, led Democratic challenger Mona Das by about 1 percent in the 47th District. And in the 42nd, District, Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, led his challenger Pinky Varga by less than one point.

In the 10th District, Rep. Dave Hayes, R-Camano Island, narrowly trailed Democratic challenger Dave Paul.

Democratic candidates also led in at least six House races currently held by Republicans.

With more votes to be counted in the coming days, results could change.

Those seats are a few of many competitive races that could reshape the Legislature in a year Democrats are on the offensive.

Tuesday’s results reflected some of August’s top-two primary results, when Democrats outperformed in nearly 20 House and Senate races featuring Republican incumbents or open seats previously held by the GOP.

Miloscia and Ericksen all received less than 50 percent of the vote in the primaries. Fain comfortably won his primary against Das but has since been accused of rape by a Seattle woman in an incident that allegedly took place in 2007, before he became a lawmaker. Fain has denied the allegation.

If the early vote counts Tuesday reflect the final tallies, Democrats could have the majorities to pursue ambitious priorities. The party’s longtime House majority dwindled to a 50-48 ratio in recent years. Republicans for several years held the Senate, forcing compromise on a host of issues.

After a special state Senate election in 2017, Democrats gained control of that chamber by one vote, giving them unified control in Olympia this year. In a hectic, short legislative session, they hustled to put legislation on Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk, including bills that had stalled for years.

But with such slim margins of control, and differences between progressives and more moderate members, Democrats have had to wait to accomplish more ambitious legislation.

If they do indeed gain significant majorities, Democrats have talked about a broad health-care expansion, new environmental legislation and possibly even a tax on capital gains.