Mercer Island City Councilmember Lisa Anderl had a lead over Kate Akyuz in the race for Position 6, with 55% of the vote in Tuesday’s vote count. Akyuz switched council positions to run against Akyuz.

Incumbent Salim Nice and Ted Weinberg were leading in the races for City Council positions 2 and 4, respectively. Nice had 58% and Weinberg had 55%.

The Mercer Island City Council race between Akyuz and Anderl is the island’s most expensive contest in at least 14 years. Anderl was appointed to the City Council in 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Tom Acker and elected in 2019. She worked as an attorney for the state of Washington and as in-house counsel for CenturyLink, and has lived on Mercer Island for 22 years. Akyuz is a senior capital project manager with the King County River and Floodplain Management Section and has lived on Mercer Island for nine years.

In the August primary, Akyuz received 47% of the vote, and Anderl received 40%. The winner of the general election will succeed Mayor Benson Wong, who didn’t run for reelection.

Nice, the incumbent, was challenged by Daniel Becker. Nice is president and CEO of Healthcare Reimbursement Solutions. Becker is the owner of Kotis Design. In the Position 4 race, Michael D. Curry is a technologist and consultant, and Ted Weinberg is portfolio and resource manager for the City of Seattle’s information technology department.

In Bothell, Han Tran had 54% over Jeanne Zornes for the Position 1 seat. Challenger Jenne Alderks had 55% over incumbent Rosemary McAuliffe for Position 3. For Position 5, Ben Mahnkey had 52% and Matt Kuehn had 48%. Rami Al-Kabra had 51% against Beca Nistrian for Position 7.

Issaquah had one contested race: Russell Joe had 63% against Rose Zibrat in the Position 5 council contest.

Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet was ahead of Matthew Goelzer for Position 3 on the City Council, with 74%. Incumbent Neal Black had 73% over Cherese Bourgoin for Position 5.

In Redmond, Position 2 council incumbent Steve Fields had 60% against Janet Richards. Melissa Stuart had 61% and Dennis Ellis had 39% in the race for the Position 4 seat. Council Vice President Jeralee Anderson had the lead over challenger Tara Van Niman, with 67%

For Sammamish City Council Position 1, Amy Lam had 50.43% and Josh Amato had 49.39% Tuesday’s count. Mayor Karen Moran was leading over challenger Nazir Harb Michel for Position 3 with 78%. Kali Clark had 51% and Rich Benack had 48% for Position 5. Karen Howe had 50.48% and Melanie Kelsey had 49.32% for the Position 7.