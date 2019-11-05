OLYMPIA — In Tuesday night’s election results, Washington voters were narrowly rejecting a measure to reinstate affirmative action in public employment, education and contracting.

Voters cast ballots against Referendum 88 by 50.5%, to 49.5%. More votes will be counted in the coming days.

Referendum 88 put to a vote the affirmative-action measure known as Initiative 1000, which Washington state lawmakers passed this spring, after a signature-gathering campaign brought the measure to the Legislature.

The campaign has been the biggest public conversation on an emotional and highly charged issue since Washingtonians in 1998 banned affirmative action by a vote, and has served as a barometer for feelings about the state of equity and discrimination here, 20 years on.

I-1000, the measure passed by lawmakers, aims to increase diversity in public contracting, employment and education, while barring the use of quotas or preferential treatment.

The measure defines preferential treatment as using a single factor — such as gender, race, age or sexual orientation — to choose a lesser-qualified candidate over a better-qualified candidate.

Advertising

Affirmative-action supporters say such measures are necessary to address longstanding and broad discrimination against women and people of color. One example they cite is data showing a drop in contracts with the state for certified women- and minority-owned businesses.

If those businesses continued to get the same number of state contracts as before the ban, they collectively would have made an additional $3.5 billion since 1998, according to one analysis by the state.

Meanwhile, since the affirmative-action ban, African Americans, Native Americans and members of the Hispanic community lost ground in enrollment at the University of Washington, according to a research paper released earlier this year.

Supporters of restoring affirmative action include Gov. Jay Inslee and former governors Dan Evans, Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke, the first Chinese American governor in U.S. history, who campaigned for the measure.

The effort to put the measure reinstating affirmative action before the Legislature gathered nearly 400,000 signatures. The campaign, led in part by former state lawmaker Jesse Wineberry, spent into debt along the way, however, and is now being sued for not paying its signature-gathering firms.

Once it hit the Legislature, opponents of affirmative action — led by a group of Chinese immigrants — strongly protested the new measure.

Advertising

They and other critics say I-1000 adds up to what is effectively a quota system by creating diversity goals and timetables to reach them. The measure also sets up a commission to oversee such efforts at state agencies, which some critics criticized as an unelected bureaucracy.

Kan Qiu, a Bellevue resident who helped lead the opposition campaign, has talked about growing up in China and protesting at Tiananmen Square during the infamous 1989 demonstrations before coming to the U.S. for college. Qiu has told his story of coming to America and building a successful life, and has called the affirmative-action measure “divisive.”

Once Democratic lawmakers approved I-1000 on the final day of the legislative session, opponents sprang into action.

They gathered signatures of their own — roughly 213,000 — to put I-1000 on the ballot as Referendum 88 in an effort to overturn the new law and keep the affirmative-action ban in place.

The Washington state and King County Republican parties endorsed the campaign against the affirmative-action law.

Despite the intense grassroots interest, and unlike many other recent initiatives, the Referendum 88 campaign played out this fall without major sums of money to fuel barrages of election ads.

The group supporting affirmative action, the WA Fairness Coalition, raised about $1.2 million as of Monday, according to state campaign-finance records. It has reported spending about $944,000 of that, including for TV ads and election mailers.

The opposing campaign, known as Let People Vote, raised nearly $1.4 million. But the group had to spend much of that to collect the signatures necessary to qualify the measure for the ballot.

Let People Vote this fall spent more than $150,000 on phone banks and advertising, including radio and newspaper ads, according to campaign-finance reports.

As the campaign season progressed, both sides focused arguments on whether I-1000 would help or hurt Washington’s veterans, who have long benefited from their own affirmative-action statutes.

The debate has focused on different interpretations of how the law would impact the existing preferences. An assessment by University of Washington law professor Hugh Spitzer found that “I-1000 poses no conflicts whatsoever” with the current veterans preference.

Spitzer, an expert on constitutional law, said that is because veterans’ existing affirmative action — which for example allows for extra points to be awarded for applicants of a government job — is one of many factors involved in a new hire or a promotion.

But John Tymczyszyn, legislative director for the Washington State Veterans Bar Association, has said he believes I-1000 would end the existing preferences for veterans. The association came out against the measure.

Other parts of the debate focused on what constitutes equity for different people, and who would be affected in admissions to the University of Washington.