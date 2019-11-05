Sam Cho, 29, a former Obama administration appointee and owner of an export business, is leading the hotly contested race for Port Commissioner Position 2 against former Bellevue City Councilmember Grant Degginger in Tuesday’s ballot count, with 56.8% of the vote.

Less of a surprise is incumbent Fred Felleman’s strong showing over newcomer Garth Jacobson for Port Commissioner Position 5. In Tuesday’s count, Felleman was ahead with 69.2% of the vote.

Going into the general election, it was anyone’s guess who would eke out a victory in the Position 2 race. Cho triumphed in the primaries with 31% of the vote to Degginger’s 25%. But the rest of the primary vote was shared among the five knocked-out candidates.

Cho and Degginger shared similar policy platforms — down to highly specific proposals, including for a remote check-in program enabling travelers leaving from Sea-Tac Airport to drop their bags at a transit center days before their flight.

Both said they wanted to balance job creation, especially for minority-owned businesses, with environmental sustainability. And they committed to ensuring transparency as the Port gears up to spend billions on expanding the airport and oversees construction of a cruise-ship terminal near Pioneer Square.

But they had very different bases of support.

The son of immigrants, Cho successfully appealed to Asian American voters, even delivering his stump speech in Korean on some occasions. Electing a minority member to the all-white Port Commission, he said, was important to ensure representation for the Port’s many minority stakeholders.

Degginger, meanwhile, was backed by some large businesses — including airlines and cargo offloaders doing business with the Port — and King County Executive Dow Constantine and some current Port commissioners. His campaign emphasized his experience overseeing large government contracts, including his role in replacing the SR-520 bridge and helping to bring light rail to Bellevue.

Felleman, who ran on his history of championing environmental causes, faced a challenge from the left in newcomer Jacobson. Jacobson, who previously served as the general counsel to Montana’s secretary of state, declined to accept any donations or endorsements, saying that to do so would compromise his integrity if elected.