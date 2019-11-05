A measure to fund King County’s 911 system is once again cruising to victory.

Proposition 1 continues funding for the Medic One system, which county residents use when they call 911 in medical emergencies. The levy was passing with 79% of the vote after the first batch of ballots was counted Tuesday night.

The emergency services funded by the levy are something the county does very well and voters recognized that, said Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, the legislation’s prime sponsor.

“People saw that this is money well spent and it is going to save lives,” he said.

The six-year levy would place a 27-cent tax on every $1,000 of a property’s value. The owner of a home assessed at $612,400, the county’s median value, would pay $165.35 a year. The levy would raise an estimated $1.1 billion over six years.

Last year, emergency-service responders tended to 209 people suffering cardiac arrest, 91 of whom died, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. That survival rate easily outpaces national survival rates; according to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year in the United States, and 90% of them die.

The levy covers the entire county, but Seattle runs its own emergency-services system through the fire department. The property taxes for the levy from Seattle property owners are transferred to the city and used to fund the city’s system.

The emergency-services program has been in place since 1970 and has been supported by a levy since 1979.