Both incumbents won reelection in the races for King County elections director and assessor Tuesday night, facing challengers either noncompetitive or nonexistent.

Elections Director Julie Wise led challenger Mark Greene 79% to 21% in her race for a second term. Greene, a perennial candidate whose campaign website features pictures of young women, including one in underwear and one brandishing boxing gloves, reported raising no money for his campaign.

Assessor John Wilson, who was running unopposed for a second term, had 98% of the vote in Tuesday’s night’s results.

Vote counting will continue over the next several days as more ballots are returned.

Wise had campaigned on achievements from her first term, including adding 60 ballot drop boxes across the county, implementing prepaid postage on ballots and conducting multiple audits to ensure the security of the voting system. She expanded the languages in which the county provides voting materials, adding Spanish and Korean to English, Chinese and Vietnamese.

Wilson touted his development of a transparency tool that lets taxpayers see how property-tax-ballot measures would affect their taxes.