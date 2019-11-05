Appearing unswayed by doomsday predictions, Washington state voters were favoring Initiative 976 to cut car-tab taxes in Tuesday’s election results. The initiative was leading with about 54.5% of the vote in favor. Twenty-five counties, including King and Pierce, had reported results at 8:35 p.m.

I-976 would lower the cost of vehicle registration for drivers across Washington state by capping many annual state vehicle license fees at $30. It would also attempt to repeal car-tab taxes used by Sound Transit and local car-tab fees that often fund basic maintenance like pothole repair.

The measure was the latest effort of perennial initiative sponsor Tim Eyman, who hoped to tap into taxpayer frustration over car-tab costs, especially in the Puget Sound area. It pitted Eyman against well-funded opponents, including business and labor groups that raised more than $4.5 million and blanketed airwaves with ads warning of devastating funding cuts.

Eyman, who faces a long-running campaign-finance lawsuit brought by the state attorney general, has for two decades pushed for $30 car-tab fees. He spent the campaign season railing against “dishonest” taxes.

Despite initially predicting an overwhelming victory, Eyman on Tuesday framed just getting the measure on the ballot as a win. Surrounded by a small group of supporters and wearing a T-shirt reading “PERSISTENCE NEVER GIVE UP!” Eyman delivered a victory speech Tuesday night 15 minutes before ballot boxes were closed at 8 p.m.

The measure “forced the other side to spend $5 million and expose themselves to the fact that they were the pigs at the trough … It’s a tremendous victory when you can smoke these people out,” Eyman said.

In Washington state, vehicle owners pay car-tab fees that vary depending on where the vehicle is registered and, in some cases, the value of the car or truck.

The state charges vehicle owners flat car-tab fees starting at about $43, plus additional fees. Those fees help funds roads, ferries, transit service for people with disabilities and other projects. Electric and hybrid vehicle owners pay other fees when they register their vehicles.

In many cities, vehicle owners pay an additional flat car-tab fee that helps fund local projects.

And in the Sound Transit taxing district, which covers parts of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, vehicle owners pay another car-tab tax based on the value of the vehicle.

The debate over car-tab fees has raged in the Puget Sound area since an increase to Sound Transit car-tab taxes took effect as part of the voter-approved $54 billion Sound Transit package to expand light rail throughout the fast-growing region.

Some drivers were outraged not only by the tax increase but by how those taxes were calculated. The transit agency relies on a formula that overvalues many vehicles compared to the commonly used Kelley Blue Book. State lawmakers for several years discussed changing the formula, but didn’t.

Gary Robinson, a Mercer Island voter who backed the measure, said he wasn’t particularly offended by his own car-tab costs but voted “yes” to send a message about the way transit taxes have been crafted.

Robinson said he doesn’t always vote for Eyman’s initiatives, “but on this one, I thought he got it right … Somebody has to find a way to hold Sound Transit and the Legislature accountable.”

If I-976 withstands widely expected legal challenges, state and local governments including Sound Transit could lose $4 billion over six years due to I-976, according to state predictions. Sound Transit says it could lose much more in the long run due to higher borrowing costs.

For local governments, the initiative would repeal the ability to impose car-tab fees for local transportation projects.

Today, cities across the state can charge car-tab fees of up to $50 without a public vote, though they’re required to start at $20 or less. About 60 cities across the state use those fees.

In the city of Olympia, officials sent residents a mailer urging a “no” vote, landing the city in hot water over possibly violating state rules about using public resources to support or oppose ballot measures. (The state Public Disclosure Commission is still investigating.)

In Seattle, an $80 car-tab fee in part funds additional King County Metro bus service and free transit passes for high school students and some public-housing residents. Metro predicted bus service could be cut if the initiative passed.

Eyman has twice before led successful car-tab-cutting initiatives, only to have them fully or partially struck down in court later. Those measures won in 1999 with about 56% of the vote and in 2002 with 51.5%.

After the first measure passed, lawmakers clamored to show voters they were listening and slashed car-tab fees despite the legal fight. Since then, they’ve reopened the door for higher fees.