Today is Election Day.

We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. Numbers will start to trickle in at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, when polls close in some East Coast states. Early returns in Washington state will be posted after 8 p.m.

What to know in Washington:

Election 2020

What to know across the U.S.:

How The Associated Press counts votes and calls races

From Seattle Times readers: ‘What’s at stake for me in this election is my humanity’

(Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times)
(Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times)

When we asked for your honesty, your hopes and your fears leading up to today's election, we got more responses than we ever expected, capturing a wide swath of the political spectrum.

Peggy, 91, is thinking less about what the election means for her and more about the world her great-grandchildren will inherit.

Julia, 12, says her future and her ability to get an education are on the line.

Explore a selection of Seattle Times readers' responses, organized by topic. ​​​​​​​

—Seattle Times staff
How The Seattle Times will call races

In national elections, The Seattle Times relies on The Associated Press to call races.

For local and Washington state contests, we take a cautious approach to declaring winners.

The Times tracks expected votes that remain to be counted, and in cases where one candidate’s lead is insurmountable given the anticipated votes left to be counted, we often do call those races.

As it has for more than 170 years, AP will count the nation’s vote in real time on Election Day and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections on Nov. 3 and beyond.

AP will use that vote count to declare winners in some 7,000 races and let the world know who wins not only the White House, but control of Congress and every state Legislature.

Read more about how AP plans to count votes and call races.

counting votes and declaring winners

—Seattle Times staff & news services

Catch up on the past 24 hours

In Washington, what will we know, and when will we know it? If you’re a longtime Washington resident, you’re familiar with our drip-drip-drip of counting election results, which begins Tuesday night and continues for days. The general election shouldn’t be too different from the usual, with initial election results posting shortly after 8 p.m. Here’s what to expect

And here's what to expect from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, which were misused by Russians to inflame U.S. voters with divisive messages before the 2016 presidential election. The companies have spent the past four years trying to prevent a repeat.

The Seattle Police Department had no intelligence Monday afternoon to indicate any specific threats to the city on Election Day and following days, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said in a written update. Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday put the National Guard on standby for a 48-hour period around Election Day.

What are the presidential candidates saying in voters' pamphlets? It depends on where you live. In the Washington state voters' pamphlet, President Donald Trump's candidate statement references Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Meanwhile, Joe Biden mentions Bristol Bay in his candidate statement for Alaska voters. Here's a look at what the candidates emphasized to voters in different states.

—Seattle Times staff

2020 Election Resources

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Seattle Times staff & news services
Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.

