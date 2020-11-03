Today is Election Day.
We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. Numbers will start to trickle in at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, when polls close in some East Coast states. Early returns in Washington state will be posted after 8 p.m.
What to know in Washington:
- Return your ballot by 8 p.m. today to a drop box in your area. Here’s how to see whether it has been accepted, and here’s a peek inside the counting process in King County.
- For information about what’s on your ballot, visit our voter guide and The Seattle Times editorial board’s endorsements.
- It’s too late to register online or by mail, but would-be voters can still register in person until 8 p.m.
- Washington has already surpassed the total number of people who had voted by Election Day in 2016, and hundreds of thousands more ballots are expected to flood in. As of Saturday evening, nearly 3.3 million ballots had been returned in Washington, representing 67.6% of the state’s registered voters.
- Key local races include: Gov. Jay Inslee vs. Loren Culp for governor, a mandatory sex-education referendum and U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier vs. Jesse Jensen for the 8th Congressional District seat.
- Be on the lookout for misinformation, the secretary of state has warned. Here’s how to report emails and social media posts that look hinky.
What to know across the U.S.:
- Here’s a comparison of where Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand on hot issues.
- We might not know who the next president is tonight … or anytime soon. Key states aren’t expected to have complete totals for days or even weeks. But that’s no reason to panic: There are clear reasons the count may take longer than usual. In fact, we have never had final results on Election Day.
- This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt. Senate Republicans are making a final push to keep control of the Senate, with or without President Donald Trump.
- Here’s an hour-by-hour guide to what to look for on Election Day, along with a Q&A on what the nation might know and when.
