Today is Election Day.
We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. Numbers will start to trickle in at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, when polls close in some East Coast states. Early returns in Washington state will be posted after 8 p.m.
What to know in Washington:
- Return your ballot by 8 p.m. today to a drop box in your area. Here’s how to see whether it has been accepted, and here’s a peek inside the counting process in King County.
- For information about what’s on your ballot, visit our voter guide and The Seattle Times editorial board’s endorsements.
- It’s too late to register online or by mail, but would-be voters can still register in person until 8 p.m.
- Washington’s early voter turnout reached 72.7% — more than 3.5 million voters — as of Monday evening, continuing on what elections officials say is a record-setting pace.
- Key local races include: Gov. Jay Inslee vs. Loren Culp for governor, a mandatory sex-education referendum and U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier vs. Jesse Jensen for the 8th Congressional District seat.
- Here’s how to report election misinformation in Washington state.
- In Washington, the first results will post shortly after 8 p.m., but the counting continues for days. As voter turnout stampedes toward a new record, here’s what to expect, along with a behind-the-scenes look at how we declare winners.
What to know across the U.S.:
- Watch out for misinformation today. These are some of the common false claims you might see.
- Here’s a comparison of where Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand on hot issues.
- This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Some of the nation’s most well-known senators are in the fights of their political lives.
- Can polling places reject a voter who doesn’t wear a mask? They’re the latest front in America’s battle over face coverings.
- Here’s an hour-by-hour guide to what to look for on Election Day, along with a Q&A on what the nation might know and when.
- Beware of premature declarations of victory. This year’s count may take longer than usual, so we might not know who the next president is tonight — or anytime soon. In fact, we have never had final results on Election Day.
