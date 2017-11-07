Follow our reporters and photographers as they gather reactions from voters and candidates, plus provide analysis so you know what’s happening and how it affects you.
What you need to know:
- Last-minute voters have until 8 p.m. to get their ballots to official drop boxes or postmarked by the end of the day. Here are locations in King County and Snohomish County.
- Preliminary results will stream in shortly after that. For close races, elections officials may launch ballot recounts, either by hand or electronically.
- For Seattle mayor, voters will elect either former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan or urban planner Cary Moon — breaking the city’s decades-long streak of male mayors. The city’s only female mayor, Bertha Landes, was elected in 1926.
- Other high-stakes contests include an Eastside state Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Olympia and a King County measure to raise your taxes to pay for services for veterans, vulnerable populations and seniors.
- Here is a full ballot breakdown, related political coverage and a look at how later voters tend to skew younger and more liberal.
- Seattle Times reporters and photographers are fanning out across the city. We’ll share their updates here, along with analysis so you know what’s happening and how it affects you.
Update, 8:26 a.m.:
It’s Election Day, folks. If you’ve waited until today to cast your ballot, it’s not too late. Just make sure it’s postmarked by the end of the day or in a drop box by 8 p.m.
The candidates for Seattle mayor are getting an early start. Cary Moon greeted potential voters at the Othello light-rail station, and Jenny Durkan spent her morning waving campaign signs at Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.
She’s hoping for an Election Day “Jenny surge.”
At Othello, Moon encouraged last-minute voters to do the right thing — and turn in that ballot.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.