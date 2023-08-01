Tuesday is the last day to vote in primary elections. Seattle voters have the opportunity to select a new slate of city leaders, with seven of nine Seattle City Council terms ending this year. Four races are without incumbents.
The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election in November. Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office Jan. 1.
For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov
Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Postage is not required.
Turnout meager, but on track, for Seattle and King County elections
Only 1 in 3 of you are likely to vote in Tuesday’s election.
Voter turnout, both locally and statewide, ahead of the Tuesday primary elections was on track with previous odd-year primaries, which have much lower participation than congressional and presidential years.
Which Seattle City Council candidates share your views?
With a whopping 45 candidates running for the Seattle City Council’s seven district seats in the primary election, you might feel overwhelmed as you stare at your ballot as Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 1, approaches.
Here’s some information to know before turning in your ballot.