Tuesday is the last day to vote in primary elections. Seattle voters have the opportunity to select a new slate of city leaders, with seven of nine Seattle City Council terms ending this year. Four races are without incumbents.

Also on the ballot are two seats on the King County Council; the renewal of the county’s Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy; and four of seven Seattle School Board seats. On the Eastside, about a dozen races are on the primary ballot.

The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election in November. Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office Jan. 1.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Postage is not required.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be updating readers on voting and elections in Seattle and throughout King County.