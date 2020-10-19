Ballots were mailed to Washington voters this past Wednesday, and they’re already being returned to King County drop boxes, piling up at an unprecedented rate. King County Elections workers received reports over the weekend about full drop boxes in several locations, such as West Seattle Junction, Seattle Central College, Broadview, Sammamish City Hall and Issaquah City Hall.

Here’s how King, Snohomish and Thurston counties plan to keep voting secure in the November election.

What to know in Washington:

Your ballot is due Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Oct. 26. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

What to know across the U.S.:

President Donald Trump is openly contemplating the prospect of losing, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden is warning his supporters against overconfidence as the 2020 presidential election speeds into its closing days.

Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

