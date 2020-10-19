Ballots were mailed to Washington voters this past Wednesday, and they’re already being returned to King County drop boxes, piling up at an unprecedented rate. King County Elections workers received reports over the weekend about full drop boxes in several locations, such as West Seattle Junction, Seattle Central College, Broadview, Sammamish City Hall and Issaquah City Hall.
Your ballot is due Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Oct. 26. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
President Donald Trump is openly contemplating the prospect of losing, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden is warning his supporters against overconfidence as the 2020 presidential election speeds into its closing days.
Climate change policy a stark divide as Biden and Trump battle for the White House
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in July released a clean-energy plan that sketches the outlines of one of the biggest policy divides of the 2020 election: How to respond to climate change — a complex, high-stakes challenge that will remain long after the coronavirus crisis subsides.
Biden seeks to put the United States on a kind of wartime footing to launch a massive effort — backed by $2 trillion in spending — to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by midcentury, which means whatever carbon pollution is emitted into the atmosphere is offset by other measures.
The Biden plan has an even more ambitious target for the elimination of carbon emissions from the generation of the nation’s electricity. That target is 2035, a breakneck pace that is a full decade earlier than the current Washington state deadline.
“Science tells us how we act — or fail to act — in the next 12 years will determine the very livability of our planet,” Biden said in a campaign video.
President Donald Trump has often scoffed at, questioned or downplayed climate science that forecasts average global temperatures by the end of the 21st century will rise from 2.5 degrees to more than 9 degrees Fahrenheit as greenhouse gases build up in the Earth’s atmosphere. During a September visit to a California stricken by massive wildfires, he predicted that, “It will start getting cooler, you just watch.”
Ballot measure would authorize property taxes for $1.74 billion Harborview Medical Center expansion
King County voters will decide in the Nov. 3 election whether to spend $1.74 billion on renovation and expansion projects at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Proposition No. 1 would approve bonds to fund the projects at the hospital on First Hill and would authorize property-tax increases to repay the bonds over 20 years.
Owned by the county and operated by UW Medicine as a teaching hospital, Harborview is the only Level 1 trauma and burn center for Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana.
Its mission includes serving vulnerable populations, and the hospital has played a crucial role in the Seattle area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — accepting patients from the initial outbreak at a Kirkland nursing home, converting an intensive care unit into a COVID-19 unit and converting a homeless shelter into a COVID-19 recovery center.
“We’re talking about COVID today, but who knows what’s next,” Paul Hayes, Harborview’s executive director, said in an interview last week.