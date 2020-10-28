By
Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Voters in Virginia wait in a long line to cast their ballots at the Fairfax County Government Center for the November presidential election on first day of early voting in that state on Sept. 18. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)
The historic number of Americans who have already cast ballots is upending expectations about which states could decide the presidential contest. For election officials in key states, a new statistic may become crucial despite its wonky name. When will we know the outcome? Brace for the possibility of wild shifts for days or weeks.

Worries about online misinformation and mail delays are shadowing our state's final sprint to the election. U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene has asked the state attorney general to investigate why five pieces of mail-processing equipment in Redmond still aren't being used, while other officials are warning voters about a fraudulent website to watch out for.

Democrats and the state teachers union are boosting incumbent schools chief Chris Reykdal in a last-minute campaign push. In the final stretch of a nonpartisan race that has turned bitterly ideological, Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal this week criticized Reykdal challenger Maia Espinoza, questioning her credibility and the accuracy of her statements on the campaign trail. Espinoza told media outlets on Monday that she has “no support” from President Donald Trump or Education Secretary Betsy DeVos but is a firm supporter of school choice.

Other campaign trails in Washington state: Money is also being pouring into the race between U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, where much of the talk is about health care and Trump. And the 5th District used to be "quite red," but now a Senate race there is pitting Democrat against Democrat as Ingrid Anderson challenges Mark Mullet.

The headquarters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in SIlver Spring, Md., on Aug. 4, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds / The New York Times)
Trump is cracking down on NOAA as he makes a final campaign push against climate science. The White House has removed the chief scientist at the nation's premier scientific agency and installed new political staff who have questioned accepted facts about climate change.

As Trump continues to spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud connected to mail-in ballots, a new study of voting in Washington shows just how rare such fraud is. The study, from political scientists at Stanford University, analyzed Washington elections from 2011 to 2018.

He's “a wretched human being” but “we recommend voting for him anyway,” an editorial in Spokane's daily newspaper reads. The bizarre plug for Trump reveals a hard truth, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

Many U.S. voters agree on one thing: They’d feel better owning a gun. Sales have nearly doubled during the pandemic.

—Seattle Times staff
