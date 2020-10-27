Worst place, worst time: Trump faces virus spike in Midwest
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The coronavirus is spreading more in states that President Donald Trump can ill afford to lose. New infections are raging in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the upper Midwest. In Iowa, polls suggest Trump is in a toss-up race with former Vice President Joe Biden after carrying the state by 9.4 percentage points four years ago.
Trump’s pandemic response threatens his hold on Wisconsin, where he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, said Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin.
“Approval of his handling of COVID is the next-strongest predictor of vote choice,” behind voters’ party affiliation and their overall approval of Trump’s performance as president, Franklin said. “And it’s not just a fluke of a single survey.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that among U.S. states, Wisconsin had the third-highest rate of new cases for the previous seven days. Iowa was 10th.
Election stress disorder is a real thing — and lots of us have it
More than two-thirds, approximately 68%, of American adults say the 2020 U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association. In comparison, only 52% said the same before the 2016 election. The proportion of Black adults reporting the election as a source of stress jumped from 46% in 2016 to 71% in 2020.
And it’s affecting people on both sides of the political aisle, with 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of independents saying the election is a source of significant stress.
Election stress disorder isn’t a scientific diagnosis, but the concept is real, according to Dr. Robert Bright, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist. It’s an experience of overwhelming anxiety that can manifest in a number of ways.
The claim you see in the voter guide about Washington's schools chief — the one that says he championed a policy that teaches “sexual positions to fourth graders” — is not defamation, the state Supreme Court ruled in August, and now justices have explained why. With ballots due just a week from today, arguments over the veracity of the statement have become a rallying cry for both candidates. (At issue is Referendum 90, on sex ed in schools.)