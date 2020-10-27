By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

ELECTION 2020 |

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
Full election coverage »

More

What to know across the U.S.:

Election logo star only

Election 2020

Full election coverage »

Live Updates:

Election stress disorder is a real thing — and lots of us have it

More than two-thirds, approximately 68%, of American adults say the 2020 U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association. In comparison, only 52% said the same before the 2016 election. The proportion of Black adults reporting the election as a source of stress jumped from 46% in 2016 to 71% in 2020.

And it’s affecting people on both sides of the political aisle, with 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of independents saying the election is a source of significant stress.

Election stress disorder isn’t a scientific diagnosis, but the concept is real, according to Dr. Robert Bright, a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist. It’s an experience of overwhelming anxiety that can manifest in a number of ways.

Here's what a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist says about how to cope and when to seek help. (Also check out these Seattle-area mental health resources.)

—Mayo Clinic News Network
Advertising

Race for state lands commissioner centered on forests, wildfire, smoke

Left to right: Hilary Franz and Sue Kuehl Pederson, candidates for Washington lands commissioner. (Courtesy of the campaigns)
Left to right: Hilary Franz and Sue Kuehl Pederson, candidates for Washington lands commissioner. (Courtesy of the campaigns)

The race for the state’s commissioner of public lands is centered on wildfires and smoke, as Washington emerges from a brutal fire season. Incumbent Hilary Franz had raised $980,115 for her reelection campaign as of Monday against challenger Sue Kuehl Pederson, who has raised $73,674.

The candidates have different visions for how to protect Washingtonians and our forests as we emerge from a brutal fire season. Learn more about them here.

—Lynda V. Mapes

Catch up on the past 24 hours

President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. Jesse Barrett holds the Bible. (Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. Jesse Barrett holds the Bible. (Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

The Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court yesterday, handing President Donald Trump a victory that promises to tip the court to the right for years to come. It was the first time in 151 years that a justice was confirmed without a single vote from the minority party. Barrett's impact could be felt right away, as major election disputes in battleground states await the court. It all had Washington state's U.S. senators ripping Republicans yesterday. The court has already waded into the election, siding with the GOP yesterday to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.

The claim you see in the voter guide about Washington's schools chief — the one that says he championed a policy that teaches “sexual positions to fourth graders” — is not defamation, the state Supreme Court ruled in August, and now justices have explained why. With ballots due just a week from today, arguments over the veracity of the statement have become a rallying cry for both candidates. (At issue is Referendum 90, on sex ed in schools.)

A group of law enforcement unions is pushing a statewide ballot initiative that would require Washington cities and counties to create and enforce detailed plans for regulating free-speech demonstrations.

—Seattle Times staff

2020 Election Resources

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.

Most Read Local Stories