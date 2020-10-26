Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

What to know across the U.S.:

Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election. Barrett’s confirmation is hardly in doubt, with majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick.

This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.

Election 2020 Full election coverage »