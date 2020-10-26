Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election. Barrett’s confirmation is hardly in doubt, with majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick.
King County voters are getting two chances to strip power from the county sheriff.
Here's a look at charter amendments 5 and 6, and what will happen if voters pass one, neither — or both.
Advertising
43rd Legislative District
Washington Rep. Frank Chopp, the longest-serving House speaker in state history, hasn't had a real race on his hands since 1994. But that changed this season when Sherae Lascelles came along in Seattle’s 43rd District.
The military and police in Washington state are preparing for possible civil unrest after the election, regardless of who wins the presidency. Officials say they have no specific, credible threats at this time, but have participated in “tabletop” exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem.
A fresh White House coronavirus outbreak is roiling the presidential campaign. At least five aides to Vice President Mike Pence are infected, but he's still traveling, and the president's chief of staff made the extraordinary admission yesterday that the administration has effectively given up on trying to slow the virus' spread nationwide. Democrats are begging Pence to stay away as the Senate turns Amy Coney Barrett into a Supreme Court justice today.
A young man wearing a pro-President Donald Trump baseball cap pulled out a handgun during a confrontation with political opponents Saturday afternoon in Woodinville, and police say they’re still investigating to learn the full picture. Video footage shows two groups of demonstrators. One held a Trump sign and an American flag, while the opposing group included a sign-holder backing the president’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.