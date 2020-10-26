By
Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
What to know across the U.S.:

  • Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election. Barrett’s confirmation is hardly in doubt, with majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick.
  • This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.
Live Updates:

Why are so many people voting early this year? Here’s one Kent woman’s answer

A voter places her ballot in the ballot box in front of the Covington Library in downtown Covington. It is the same box where Shukri Olow, center, of Kent dropped hers off the day she received it. As a Somali refugee and Muslim, she is fearful about the political climate and wanted to vote early to protect her vote and her community. She is sitting with her children Khalid Ahmed, 8, left, and Amani Ahmed, 10. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Shukri Olow was not going to leave anything to chance.

After anxiously waiting for her ballot, when she finally received it on Oct. 17 she didn’t hesitate. “I just had this rush of energy and momentum to turn it in as soon as possible — on the same day … because this energy that I feel now to change the trajectory of our country starts with a vote,” she said.

Olow, 33, is a Kent mom, a Somali refugee and a Black Muslim woman. All those identities fuel her passion for civic engagement, but she is not alone in her enthusiasm for voting early this year.

Read Naomi Ishisaka's column here.

—Naomi Ishisaka
US to get 9th justice with Democrats powerless to block Barrett

A jogger takes a early morning run at the Capitol, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Washington, as Senate Republicans work toward the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — A divided Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, giving the country a ninth justice Monday as Republicans overpower Democratic opposition to secure President Donald Trump’s nominee the week before Election Day.

Democratic leaders asked Vice President Mike Pence to stay away from presiding over her Senate confirmation due to potential health risks after his aides tested positive for COVID-19. But although Pence isn’t needed to break a tie, the vote would present a dramatic opportunity for him to preside over confirmation of Trump’s third Supreme Court justice.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his leadership team wrote that not only would Pence’s presence violate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, “it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy.”

But Senate Republicans control the chamber and Barrett’s confirmation isn’t in doubt.

Read the full story here.

—Associated Press

King County charter amendments 5 and 6

Flags flank a sign for the King County Sheriff’s Office before a January 2016 press conference in Seattle about a large-scale human-trafficking investigation. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times, file)
King County voters are getting two chances to strip power from the county sheriff.

Here's a look at charter amendments 5 and 6, and what will happen if voters pass one, neither — or both.

43rd Legislative District

State Rep. Frank Chopp, left, and Sherae Lascelles running for the 43rd Legislative District. (Courtesy of the campaigns)
Washington Rep. Frank Chopp, the longest-serving House speaker in state history, hasn't had a real race on his hands since 1994. But that changed this season when Sherae Lascelles came along in Seattle’s 43rd District.

Read about the race and the candidates here.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington National Guard members stand outside the former Macy’s building near Westlake Park on June 1 as protesters gather before marching in downtown Seattle. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
The military and police in Washington state are preparing for possible civil unrest after the election, regardless of who wins the presidency. Officials say they have no specific, credible threats at this time, but have participated in “tabletop” exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem.

A fresh White House coronavirus outbreak is roiling the presidential campaign. At least five aides to Vice President Mike Pence are infected, but he's still traveling, and the president's chief of staff made the extraordinary admission yesterday that the administration has effectively given up on trying to slow the virus' spread nationwide. Democrats are begging Pence to stay away as the Senate turns Amy Coney Barrett into a Supreme Court justice today.

A young man wearing a pro-President Donald Trump baseball cap pulled out a handgun during a confrontation with political opponents Saturday afternoon in Woodinville, and police say they’re still investigating to learn the full picture. Video footage shows two groups of demonstrators. One held a Trump sign and an American flag, while the opposing group included a sign-holder backing the president’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

How the presidential race is looking in your ZIP code: Our map breaks down the historic hoovering-up of cash as Washington doubles its giving to presidential candidates from four years ago. There are essentially two Americas financing the Trump and Biden campaigns.

—Seattle Times staff

2020 Election Resources

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.
Seattle Times staff & news services

