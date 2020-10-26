Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election. Barrett’s confirmation is hardly in doubt, with majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick.
Why are so many people voting early this year? Here’s one Kent woman’s answer
Shukri Olow was not going to leave anything to chance.
After anxiously waiting for her ballot, when she finally received it on Oct. 17 she didn’t hesitate. “I just had this rush of energy and momentum to turn it in as soon as possible — on the same day … because this energy that I feel now to change the trajectory of our country starts with a vote,” she said.
Olow, 33, is a Kent mom, a Somali refugee and a Black Muslim woman. All those identities fuel her passion for civic engagement, but she is not alone in her enthusiasm for voting early this year.
US to get 9th justice with Democrats powerless to block Barrett
WASHINGTON — A divided Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, giving the country a ninth justice Monday as Republicans overpower Democratic opposition to secure President Donald Trump’s nominee the week before Election Day.
Democratic leaders asked Vice President Mike Pence to stay away from presiding over her Senate confirmation due to potential health risks after his aides tested positive for COVID-19. But although Pence isn’t needed to break a tie, the vote would present a dramatic opportunity for him to preside over confirmation of Trump’s third Supreme Court justice.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his leadership team wrote that not only would Pence’s presence violate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, “it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy.”
But Senate Republicans control the chamber and Barrett’s confirmation isn’t in doubt.
King County voters are getting two chances to strip power from the county sheriff.
Here's a look at charter amendments 5 and 6, and what will happen if voters pass one, neither — or both.
43rd Legislative District
Washington Rep. Frank Chopp, the longest-serving House speaker in state history, hasn't had a real race on his hands since 1994. But that changed this season when Sherae Lascelles came along in Seattle’s 43rd District.
The military and police in Washington state are preparing for possible civil unrest after the election, regardless of who wins the presidency. Officials say they have no specific, credible threats at this time, but have participated in “tabletop” exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem.
A fresh White House coronavirus outbreak is roiling the presidential campaign. At least five aides to Vice President Mike Pence are infected, but he's still traveling, and the president's chief of staff made the extraordinary admission yesterday that the administration has effectively given up on trying to slow the virus' spread nationwide. Democrats are begging Pence to stay away as the Senate turns Amy Coney Barrett into a Supreme Court justice today.
A young man wearing a pro-President Donald Trump baseball cap pulled out a handgun during a confrontation with political opponents Saturday afternoon in Woodinville, and police say they’re still investigating to learn the full picture. Video footage shows two groups of demonstrators. One held a Trump sign and an American flag, while the opposing group included a sign-holder backing the president’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.