Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.
What to know in Washington:
- Washington’s lieutenant governor candidates will debate tonight, immediately after the presidential candidates. Here’s how to watch U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Sen. Marko Liias.
- Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. You can return it via mail or a drop box in your area, and then track it to ensure it reached its destination.
- Monday is the last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.
What to know across the U.S.:
- The final presidential debate is tonight. After the utter chaos last time, a mute button is among the changes, but moderator Kristen Welker still faces a steep challenge. Here’s a viewers’ guide and five key questions. Watch it live at 6 p.m. Pacific time at seattletimes.com.
- Can President Donald Trump win? Yes. But the path looks narrow and difficult.
- This election will also determine the makeup of Congress, with both parties needing a majority to control the House or Senate. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.
Advertising