By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

  • Washington’s lieutenant governor candidates will debate tonight, immediately after the presidential candidates. Here’s how to watch U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Sen. Marko Liias.
  • Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. You can return it via mail or a drop box in your area, and then track it to ensure it reached its destination.
  • Monday is the last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.

ELECTION 2020 |

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
Full election coverage »

More

What to know across the U.S.:

Election logo star only

Election 2020

Full election coverage »

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Iran and Russia have obtained American voter registration data, top national security officials said last night, providing concrete evidence that the countries are trying to influence the presidential election. Other world leaders, meanwhile, have a big personal stake in the outcome.

Negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill are inching forward, but it’s clear the window for action before the Nov. 3 election is closing and the issue will be tossed to a post-election lame-duck session of Congress. The only thing that seems certain beyond that is uncertainty, with Capitol Hill veterans cautioning against expecting a quick and smooth resolution for an aid package that has tied Washington in knots for months.

Former President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch Wednesday for his former vice president, Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia — especially Black men — not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump.

King County residents can vote with pink sparkly pen if they’d like, thanks to new counting machines. But if you live elsewhere, steer clear of the zesty colors. Nearly a quarter of King County's active registered voters have already turned in their ballots. Did yours make it in? Here's how to check.

In a move rarely seen by professional sports teams, the Seattle Storm voiced its support for the 2020 Democratic ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on Wednesday.

—Seattle Times staff
Advertising

2020 Election Resources

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.

Most Read Local Stories