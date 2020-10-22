Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

Washington’s lieutenant governor candidates will debate tonight, immediately after the presidential candidates. Here’s how to watch U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Sen. Marko Liias.

Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. You can return it via mail or a drop box in your area, and then track it to ensure it reached its destination.

Monday is the last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.

What to know across the U.S.:

