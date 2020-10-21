By
Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

  • Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. It can be returned via mail or a drop box in your area. Here’s how to tell whether it’s been received once you return it.
  • The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
What to know across the U.S.:

Live Updates:

Election security is front and center as Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and challenger Gael Tarleton face off

Kim Wyman, left, and Gael Tarleton, right. (Courtesy of the campaigns)
These days, Washington's secretary of state is on the front lines of battles over democracy. Incumbent Kim Wyman and challenger Gael Tarleton are clashing over voting and election security.

Read more about the secretary of state race and both the candidates here.

—Joseph O'Sullivan
Sex education referendum makes ideology a focus of race for Washington state schools chief

Chris Reykdal, left, and Maia Espinoza. (Courtesy of the campaigns)
At a time of profound upheaval for the state’s 1.1 million students, the biggest flashpoint in the race between schools chief Chris Reykdal and his challenger Maia Espinoza boils down to a single sentence in the voter guide: the one about sex education.

Read more about the state superintendent race and both the candidates here.

—Dahlia Bazzaz

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Eager to have their say in a heated and historic 2020 election, Washington voters are rushing to send in their ballots at nearly three times the pace of four years ago. As of Tuesday evening, nearly 850,000 ballots — accounting for nearly 18% of registered voters — already had been received in Washington state.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday sought a court order to force state Republican officials to turn over information about the party’s use of private drop boxes for collecting ballots in a handful of counties across the state.

Melania Trump nixed a campaign trip yesterday because of her COVID-19 cough. On the other side of the presidential campaign trail, former President Barack Obama today is holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden. Attending might feel a bit like going to an old-time movie.

Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden two weeks before the election, President Donald Trump is calling for a federal investigation into unverified tabloid claims about Biden and his son Hunter, effectively demanding that the Justice Department abandon its historic practice of not getting involved in elections. Catch up on how Hunter Biden became a campaign issue and why the New York Post reporter who wrote most of the story that ignited the controversy refused to put his name on it.

Here's something refreshingly different: Watch a new ad in which two rivals vying to be Utah's next governor stand side-by-socially-distanced-side to deliver an unusual message about politics.

—Seattle Times staff

2020 Election Resources

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Voters' guide for general election 202: voter.votewa.gov

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.

