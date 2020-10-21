The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Sex education referendum makes ideology a focus of race for Washington state schools chief
At a time of profound upheaval for the state’s 1.1 million students, the biggest flashpoint in the race between schools chief Chris Reykdal and his challenger Maia Espinoza boils down to a single sentence in the voter guide: the one about sex education.
Eager to have their say in a heated and historic 2020 election, Washington voters are rushing to send in their ballots at nearly three times the pace of four years ago. As of Tuesday evening, nearly 850,000 ballots — accounting for nearly 18% of registered voters — already had been received in Washington state.
Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden two weeks before the election, President Donald Trump is calling for a federal investigation into unverified tabloid claims about Biden and his son Hunter, effectively demanding that the Justice Department abandon its historic practice of not getting involved in elections. Catch up on how Hunter Biden became a campaign issue and why the New York Post reporter who wrote most of the story that ignited the controversy refused to put his name on it.
Here's something refreshingly different: Watch a new ad in which two rivals vying to be Utah's next governor stand side-by-socially-distanced-side to deliver an unusual message about politics.
—Seattle Times staff
2020 Election Resources
For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.